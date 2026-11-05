HDFC SKY Diwali Stock Recommendations 2026: Stocks to Watch in Samvat 2083

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: Diwali marks the beginning of a new investment cycle, offering investors an opportunity to reassess their portfolios and explore emerging market themes. With Samvat 2083 underway, HDFC SKY presents its Diwali Stock Picks 2026, featuring expert insights into selected companies, their growth drivers, business fundamentals, and potential market opportunities. Each recommendation outlines the investment rationale, expected price targets, and suggested investment horizon, giving investors a clearer perspective on the stocks being tracked for the year ahead.

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HDFC SKY’s Diwali picks for Samvat 2083 cover 10 stocks across sectors, with a research horizon till next Diwali. Reference prices are dated 30 October 2026.

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Ambuja Cement share price target: HDFC SKY has assigned Ambuja Cement a target price of ₹481 against a reference price of ₹348, with a published buy range of ₹347–₹362. Capacity additions and lower operating costs support the outlook, while weak cement prices remain a risk.

Adani Power share price target: Adani Power carries a target price of ₹234, compared with a reference price of ₹189. The published buy range is ₹185–₹195. Expansion and long-term power contracts underpin the research view, although project delays could affect returns.

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Coal India share price target: HDFC SKY has set a target price of ₹490 for Coal India against a reference price of ₹389, with a buy range of ₹389–₹405. Production growth and cash generation support its selection. Softer demand and weaker coal realisations could affect earnings.

Bharat Electronics share price target: Bharat Electronics has a target price of ₹475, compared with a reference price of ₹370, and a published buy range of ₹368–₹378. Its order backlog supports revenue visibility, while procurement delays and execution challenges remain factors to watch.

Maruti Suzuki India share price target: HDFC SKY has assigned Maruti Suzuki India a target price of ₹13,900 against a reference price of ₹11,397. Its published buy range stands at ₹11,250–₹11,650. Utility vehicles, exports, and manufacturing expansion support growth expectations, although competition and material costs could pressure margins.

Can Fin Homes share price target: Can Fin Homes carries a target price of ₹845, compared with a reference price of ₹720, with a buy range of ₹720–₹740. Branch expansion and its salaried borrower base support the outlook. Competition in housing loans could constrain margins.

K.P.R. Mill share price target: HDFC SKY has set a target price of ₹1,289 for K.P.R. Mill against a reference price of ₹1,115. The published buy range is ₹1,098–₹1,129. Apparel growth and integrated manufacturing support the investment case, while cotton prices and export demand remain risks.

Tata Steel share price target: Tata Steel has a target price of ₹210, compared with a reference price of ₹167.60, and a buy range of ₹168–₹175. Indian demand and the Kalinganagar capacity ramp-up underpin expectations. Steel price declines could weigh on profitability.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price target: It has an assigned target price of ₹2,208 against a reference price of ₹1,872, with a published buy range of ₹1,863–₹1,898. Domestic brands and overseas product launches support growth prospects, although regulatory issues and approval delays remain risks.

Larsen & Toubro share price target: Larsen & Toubro carries a target price of ₹4,458, compared with a reference price of ₹3,872. Its published buy range is ₹3,840–₹3,935. Infrastructure and energy orders support the outlook, while execution delays and working capital requirements could affect cash flows.

Target prices are research estimates, and returns are not assured. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all related documents carefully before investing.

A stock-pick report generally includes:

- Investment rationale: The reasoning behind the selection, supported by financial information and business developments.

- Financial outlook: Expectations relating to earnings, revenue, profitability, and future performance.

- Target price: An estimated share value based on a valuation method and its assumptions.

- Investment horizon: The period over which the research view applies.

- Potential risks: Business, economic, and market developments that could affect the expected outcome.

These views provide context for analysts’ broader expectations. Muhurat trading marks the festive beginning, but the research itself depends on the underlying research.

How Stock Valuation Methods Work

Valuation estimates a share’s worth using financial information and expectations about future performance. Analysts may use different methods, and each approach can produce a different estimate.

- Price-to-Earnings (P/E) method: This compares a share’s market price with earnings per share. An analyst may apply a valuation multiple to estimated future earnings to calculate an indicative value. The forecast and selected multiple influence the result.

- Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) method: This estimates the present value of expected future cash flows. It accounts for the time value of money by discounting future amounts. Expected cash-flow growth, the discount rate, and the forecast period all affect the calculation.

- Relative valuation: This compares selected financial measures with those of comparable businesses. Differences in growth expectations, profitability, risk, and market conditions can explain why similar businesses receive different valuations.

No valuation method establishes a certain future market price. Estimates depend on the quality of available information and the assumptions used.

Understanding Target Prices

A target price is an analyst’s estimated share value for a stated period. Reports often show it alongside a reference market price. The difference may be expressed as potential upside or downside, but it should not be read as a guaranteed return.

The estimate can be influenced by earnings forecasts, expected cash flows, discount rates, and valuation multiples. For reports published around Muhurat trading, several details provide context:

- Reference price and date: The market price used when the report was prepared.

- Target and timeframe: The estimated value and the period to which it relates.

- Valuation method: The approach used to calculate the estimate.

- Key assumptions: Expectations about financial performance underlying the calculation.

- Risks: Developments that could weaken the original analysis.

Two analysts may publish different targets because they use different forecasts, valuation methods, or assumptions. New results and changing market conditions can also lead to revisions.

Investment Horizons and Their Meaning

An investment horizon indicates the period covered by a research view. It explains when the analyst expects the stated developments or valuation assumptions to apply. Providers may use different definitions, but horizons are commonly grouped into three categories.

Short Term

- Indicative period: Up to 12 months

- General focus: Near-term results, events, and market developments.

Medium Term

- Indicative period: 1–3 years

- General focus: Changes in financial performance and business conditions.

Long Term

- Indicative period: More than 3 years

- General focus: Sustained performance and longer-range expectations.

These periods are indicative, not fixed holding instructions. New information can change a research view before its stated horizon ends. A target price and its timeframe should, therefore, be read together: each gives context to the other.

Factors Shaping the Samvat 2083 Market Outlook

India’s market outlook reflects domestic and global conditions. Around Muhurat trading, attention also turns to factors that may influence company earnings, valuations, and investor expectations during Samvat 2083:

- Corporate earnings: Reported results and future earnings expectations can influence how investors value businesses.

- Inflation: Changes in prices can affect household purchasing power, operating costs, and profit margins.

- Interest rates: Borrowing costs and returns available from other assets can influence financing conditions and market valuations.

- Crude oil prices: Global oil price movements can affect inflation, currency conditions, and costs across the economy.

- Foreign investment flows: Overseas buying or selling can influence demand for Indian equities and short-term market movements.

- Global developments: Geopolitical events, international growth, and shifts in risk appetite can affect market sentiment.

These factors interact, and their effects are not uniform across all stocks. Market commentary may describe current conditions, but it cannot establish how markets will perform throughout the year.

Why Published Stock-Pick Views Can Change

A research report reflects the information available on its publication date. Later developments may alter the assumptions behind its valuation or outlook. Common reasons for a revised view include:

1) Financial results: Actual revenue, earnings, or cash flows may differ from earlier estimates.

2) Business updates: New information about operations, management plans, or performance may change expectations.

3) Policy and regulation: Changes in rules or government policy can affect business conditions.

4) Economic data: Inflation, interest rates, currency movements, and growth figures can alter valuation assumptions.

5) Market repricing: Changes in sentiment or valuation levels can affect the relevance of an earlier target.

A revision does not necessarily mean the original analysis was careless. It may reflect information that was unavailable when the report was prepared. The publication date, updated assumptions, and explanation for a change help readers understand the latest view.

Conclusion

Diwali stock-pick research offers a dated view of expectations for Samvat 2083. Muhurat trading marks the festive occasion, but targets remain estimates. The rationale, valuation method, timeframe, assumptions, and risks provide context for understanding published market views with appropriate caution.

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