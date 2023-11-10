HDIL promoter gets interim bail from SC

PTI

New Delhi, November 9

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail of three months to Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Wadhawan, embroiled in a Rs 4,300-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam case, on medical grounds.

A Bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi took note of the medical condition of Wadhawan while granting him bail.

“On going through the medical reports and having regard to his health condition reflected, we are of the view that the petitioner may be released on interim bail on medical grounds. He shall be permitted to remain at his residential house under police custody at his own cost,” the apex court’s Bench said.

#Maharashtra #Supreme Court