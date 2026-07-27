Headfox Launches Tarmac, Redefining the Future of Bluetooth Helmets in India

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 27: Headfox Innovation Pvt Ltd, a leading Indian wearable brand specializing in Bluetooth-enabled helmets and riding gear, has announced the launch of Tarmac, a next-generation Bluetooth helmet designed to redefine the riding experience by seamlessly integrating safety, connectivity, navigation, and premium design.

Advertisement

India's helmet industry has long focused primarily on protection. However, as mobility becomes increasingly connected and consumer expectations evolve, riders are seeking products that combine safety with convenience, technology, and style. Recognizing this shift, Headfox is pioneering a new category of connected helmets that cater to the needs of modern riders.

Advertisement

Founded by Shubham Chauhan, Founder, and Navneet Garg, Co-Founder, Headfox is committed to transforming rider safety through innovation. With the launch of Tarmac, the company aims to bridge the gap between traditional protective gear and intelligent mobility solutions.

Advertisement

Designed for today's digitally connected consumers, Tarmac offers a range of advanced features that enhance both convenience and safety on the road. The helmet comes equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to seamlessly connect with their smartphones for hands-free calling, music streaming, and navigation access without the need to handle their devices while riding.

Tarmac also features integrated navigation support, enabling riders to receive route guidance effortlessly and travel with greater confidence. Additionally, the helmet incorporates Headfox's innovative Blink Slide Technology, introducing smart functionality that aligns with the evolving demands of commuters and motorcycle enthusiasts alike.

Beyond its technological capabilities, Tarmac has been engineered with a strong focus on comfort and aesthetics. Featuring premium graphics, a stylish design, and lightweight construction, the helmet delivers an enhanced riding experience while maintaining high standards of safety and durability. The product is designed for riders who seek a perfect balance between functionality, innovation, and personal expression.

Tarmac is built to meet recognized safety standards. It is certified with both DOT (Department of Transportation) and ISI (Indian Standards Institute) certifications. These certifications ensure compliance with both international and Indian helmet safety requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Shubham Chauhan, Founder, Headfox Innovation Pvt Ltd, said:

"We believe the helmet industry is entering a new phase. Riders today expect the same level of convenience and connectivity from their riding gear that they experience in every other aspect of their lives. With Tarmac, our objective is not just to launch another helmet but to help redefine what a helmet can do for the modern rider."

Adding to this, Navneet Garg, Co-Founder, Headfox Innovation Pvt Ltd, said:

"The future of rider safety lies at the intersection of protection, technology and design. Tarmac is our first step toward creating a smarter riding ecosystem where helmets become an active part of the rider's daily experience."

As India's two-wheeler ecosystem continues to expand, Headfox sees significant opportunities in developing innovative riding products that address both safety and convenience. Through Tarmac, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of an industry transformation where helmets evolve from passive protective equipment into intelligent mobility devices designed for the next generation of riders.

About Headfox Innovation Pvt Ltd -

Headfox Innovation Pvt Ltd is a Jaipur-based technology-driven helmet company founded by Shubham Chauhan and Navneet Garg. The company specializes in developing smart, stylish, and lightweight helmets that integrate advanced technology with premium design. Through continuous innovation, Headfox aims to redefine rider safety and enhance the overall riding experience for consumers across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)