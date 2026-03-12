Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) Partners with Tata Trust Small Animal Hospital to Bring Holistic Pet Care to Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), India's most loved pet care brand, has launched a dedicated store within the Tata Trust Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai, marking a meaningful step in the brand's mission to support pets at every stage of their health journey.

The in-hospital store offers HUFT's range of thoughtfully designed products across nutrition, lifestyle, accessories, and wellness, carefully curated to meet the needs of pets, including those in recovery or requiring specialised care.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared Values

This partnership represents the coming together of two organisations that have long championed the same belief: that animals deserve our deepest care and commitment. Ratan Tata's vision for a world-class hospital where every paw finds healing and compassion has inspired countless people in the veterinary and welfare community, including HUFT, which was built on the parallel belief that pets are family, and family deserves the best.

"This hospital reflects everything we've worked towards at HUFT," shares Rashi Narang, Founder of Heads Up For Tails. "A space where animals aren't just treated, but truly cared for. Where their well-being comes first. Our products are designed with that same intention--science-led nutrition for optimal health, thoughtfully crafted lifestyle products for comfort and recovery, every item made with the belief that we owe our pets nothing less than our very best. Having HUFT available within this hospital feels like a natural extension of both our missions. We're honoured to support the legacy of compassion that Mr. Tata built, and to be there for pets and their families during the moments that matter most."

"At Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital, our commitment has always been to provide world-class medical care with compassion at its core. This partnership with Heads Up For Tails allows us to extend that promise beyond treatment, ensuring that pets and their families have access to thoughtful nutrition and wellness solutions right here within the hospital. Together, we are creating a truly holistic ecosystem of care, where every pet's healing journey is supported at every step", says the Head of Partnerships at Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital.

Comprehensive Pet Care Under One Roof

The HUFT store at Tata Trust Small Animal Hospital offers:

* Science-backed nutrition for dogs and cats

* Recovery support products

* Lifestyle essentials: Comfortable bedding, gentle grooming products, and adaptive gear

* Wellness accessories: Toys for mental stimulation, feeding solutions, and more

This partnership ensures that pet parents visiting the hospital have immediate access to high-quality products recommended by veterinary professionals, eliminating the stress of sourcing appropriate items during challenging times.

About Tata Trust Small Animal Hospital

The Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital, Mumbai, is India's first state-of-the-art referral veterinary hospital dedicated exclusively to dogs and cats. Built on compassion, the hospital combines advanced medical technology with world-class veterinary expertise to set new benchmarks in animal healthcare.

Our services span across emergency and critical care, advanced diagnostics (CT, MRI, ultrasound, endoscopy), internal medicine, soft-tissue and orthopedic surgery, cardiology, oncology, dermatology, dentistry, and intensive care. Each department is led by highly skilled veterinarians and supported by modern facilities designed to provide pets with the same level of medical care available in leading human hospitals.

Beyond treatment, the hospital is committed to education, research, and community welfare, conducting pet parenting sessions, supporting stray animal care, and collaborating with veterinary institutions to build capacity in the profession. With the guiding ethos of Care, Cure, Comfort, the Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital is not just a medical facility it is a sanctuary where every animal is treated with dignity, and every pet parent finds reassurance through compassionate, professional care.

About Heads Up For Tails

Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) was inspired by founder Rashi Narang's dog, Sara, and built with a singular mission: to improve the lives of all pets. Today, HUFT is India's largest and most loved pet care brand, with 100+ stores across India and Singapore, 80+ pet spas, and over 5,000 thoughtfully designed products.

Beyond creating products and services for pets and their families, HUFT extends its care to community animals through the HUFT Foundation, which has helped feed over 2.5 lakh animals, collared 12,000 street dogs, placed 4,500 beds and jackets, and provided clean drinking water to more than 5 lakh animals.

Rooted in safety, innovation, and empathy, HUFT believes that pets are family, and family deserves the best.

For more information, visit https://headsupfortails.com/

