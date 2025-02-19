Healthcare startup CureAble raised Rs 2 Crore in pre-seed to transform neurodiverse care in India

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], February 19: CureAble, a Delhi-based Healthcare startup, focusing on personalized therapies for special-needs children, has raised Rs2 crore in a pre-seed round from a US-based investment firm Brahma Tank.

Founded in July 2023 by childhood friends Krishnakant Singh, Arbob Mehmood, Atabik Fasahat, and Vikas Deep, CureAble aims to transform special-needs care for neurodivergent children through a planned, personalized, and trackable approach to their development.

The funds will be used to establish multiple therapy centers and special schools across India while growing their team. The roadmap also includes accelerating the development of specialized therapeutic tools and technologies, alongside community outreach initiatives. Founder Krishnakant Singh emphasizes that "These steps will transform the special needs care sector, bringing innovation and empathy to therapy-based services while revolutionizing how special-needs therapies are provided."

Founder Vikas Deep, who also has more than 12 years of experience in special-needs therapy, says, "Every child is unique, yet therapy is often treated as a one-size-fits-all solution, leaving many without real progress. At CureAble, we take a deeply personal approach--understanding each child's strengths, challenges, and needs--to provide therapy that truly works. Seeing children grow and connect in ways their families once feared impossible is what drives us every day,"

"Post-COVID, there's been a sharp rise in learning disabilities and ADHD among children, driven by excessive screen time, reduced socialization, and fast-paced curriculum. Parental neglect, denial, and busy lifestyles have further fueled these challenges. Existing systems can't support them. We need a personalized, transparent, and trackable framework to ensure consistent care during their crucial growth years." says Founder Atabik Fasahat.

About the future of CureAble, Founder Arbob Mehmood says, "Our vision extends beyond India. In the next 5 years, we aim to impact 100 million special-needs children globally through a combination of home-based care, therapy centers, school-based programs, and technology-driven solutions like VR and app-based therapies."

"CureAble is tackling one of the most pressing yet overlooked challenges in healthcare--ensuring that neurodivergent children receive the right support at the right time. Their data-driven and deeply personalized approach to therapy has the potential to revolutionize how therapy is delivered globally. What impressed me most is their deep commitment to both scalability and impact, ensuring that quality special-needs care is accessible across India and beyond. This investment aligns perfectly with my commitment to supporting ventures that drive social impact alongside sustainable growth." - Gurmeet Likhari, Founder - Brahma Tank

In India, 1 in 8 children grapples with some kind of neurodivergent conditions, including millions of children with autism, ADHD, mental retardation, Down syndrome, slow learners and other developmental challenges. Shockingly, up to 80% of these children do not receive the necessary care. Globally, with over 1.2 billion people with such conditions, with global market size expected to reach USD 68.6 billion by 2028. These statistics highlight a dire need for improved special-needs care systems across the world, which CureAble, through its innovative framework, is well positioned for significant growth.

