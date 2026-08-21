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New Delhi [India], August 21: After two decades of shaping healthcare strategy across some of India's most respected advisory firms and provider institutions, Manas Tripathi has announced the launch of InsightRx (insightrx.in), a specialised healthcare market research and strategy consulting firm built on a single conviction -- that the next generation of Indian healthcare companies cannot be built on assumptions, anecdotes, and outdated data.

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Tripathi's 20-year career reads as a cross-section of the Indian healthcare industry itself. In the advisory practices of KPMG, KSA Technopak, and Feedback Ventures, he worked on market assessment, feasibility, and growth strategy engagements for hospital chains, investors, and healthcare enterprises entering or expanding in the Indian market. Over the years, his work has spanned hospitals, diagnostics, medtech, pharmaceuticals, and consumer health, giving him a vantage point few consultants in the sector can claim: he has sat on both sides of the table -- as the advisor recommending strategy, and as the operator accountable for delivering it.

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It is precisely this dual vantage point that led to InsightRx.

"Indian healthcare is a two-hundred-billion-dollar industry that still takes million-dollar decisions on thousand-dollar information," says Tripathi. "A promoter setting up a 200-bed hospital will spend months negotiating the land and minutes questioning the demand estimate. Worse, they miss out entirely on patient insight -- and without it, they are never able to build a differentiating story around their venture. Healthcare is a business that cuts across the lives of people; mapping their needs is important even before a single brick is laid. We built InsightRx to change that."

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The problem, he argues, is structural. Unlike mature healthcare markets, India lacks reliable, granular data on disease burden at the district level, real patient flows, pricing, and catchment behaviour. What passes for market research is often recycled secondary data, leaving hospitals, diagnostic chains, and medtech companies to plan millions of dollars of investment on gut feel.

The consequences, Tripathi believes, are visible in the industry's global standing. "Ask yourself why India, with the world's largest patient pool and some of its finest clinicians, has produced so few healthcare companies with a genuine global footprint. It is not a talent deficit. It is an insight deficit. Companies that don't truly understand their own market cannot design products, pricing, or care models that travel beyond it. Capital follows insight -- and insight is exactly what our industry has underinvested in."

InsightRx has been designed to close this gap. The firm combines primary, ground-level research -- structured interactions with doctors, patients, payers, and channel partners -- with proprietary analytical frameworks that convert raw field data into decision-ready insight. Its early body of work includes city-level healthcare opportunity mapping across emerging Tier-II markets, demand and feasibility studies for hospital and oncology projects, and its flagship "Emerging Healthcare Cities Index," which ranks India's next healthcare growth markets. Rather than delivering generic reports, InsightRx works alongside promoters, CXOs, and investors through the full arc of a decision -- from market sizing and site selection to service-line strategy and go-to-market execution.

"Our promise is simple," Tripathi says. "Insight that is close to reality -- built from the ground up, not downloaded from a database. If Indian healthcare is going to serve a billion and a half people and compete globally, it has to start by knowing its own market better than anyone else does."

InsightRx serves hospitals, diagnostics, medtech, pharmaceutical, and consumer health clients across India. Its growing library of healthcare market reports -- covering city-level opportunity assessments, specialty deep-dives, and emerging market indices -- is available at https://insightrx.in/healthcare-reports.

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