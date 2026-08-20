HealthEdge® Expands India Footprint with New Thiruvananthapuram Campus, Deepening Commitment to Technology Innovation and Growth in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India – Business Wire India HealthEdge®, a leading healthcare technology company serving more than 110 million covered lives across the United States, today inaugurated its new campus at Brigade Square, Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. The expansion reinforces HealthEdge's long-term investment in India and marks the next chapter of a deep and established presence in Kerala.

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HealthEdge provides AI-powered software and technology-enabled services that help U.S. health plans modernize healthcare administration, bringing together operational services with payer claims administration, payment accuracy, care management, risk adjustment, and provider data management technologies. Following HealthEdge and UST HealthProof’s merger, the two organizations have united under a single HealthEdge brand, backed by Bain Capital. For Kerala, this is not a new relationship — UST HealthProof has had a longstanding presence in the state, and this campus marks its evolution under the HealthEdge brand.

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"Thiruvananthapuram has emerged as one of India's most compelling destinations for global technology companies, and this campus reflects our long-term commitment to the city," said Kevin Adams, CEO of HealthEdge. “The people who work here are central to how we build and deliver our platform. We’re proud to be part of what’s growing in this community. As HealthEdge continues to grow in India and across our global geographies, including the United States, the Philippines, and Mexico, we are actively recruiting talented professionals to join our teams.” The new campus spans approximately 162,000 sq. ft. across 11 of Brigade Square's 12 floors, with seating capacity for approximately 1,500 employees. HealthEdge operates across seven cities in India: Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, with teams spanning engineering, product development, technology, operations, and corporate functions.

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To learn more about career opportunities, follow HealthEdge on LinkedIn and visit HealthEdge.com/careers.

About HealthEdge HealthEdge® is trusted to provide the technology and services that power health plans’ most important value streams. With an integrated platform of solutions spanning claims administration, quality improvement, prospective payment accuracy, provider network management, care management, member engagement and risk adjustment, HealthEdge enables health plans to converge their data so they can harness automation and the promise of AI. Combining this next-gen technology with services and expertise gives health plans unmatched capabilities to deliver a future of frictionless and cost-effective healthcare experiences. For more information, visit HealthEdge.com.

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