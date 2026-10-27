Healthware partners with Fujifilm to expand access to precision surgical imaging across India

• Collaboration combines Healthware's pan-India market reach with Fujifilm's advanced intra-operative and robotic ultrasound portfolio to empower clinical decision-making.

• Targeting corporate chains, government institutions, and specialized clinics, the partnership seeks to elevate real-time visualization in complex surgical workflows.

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HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development for India's medical technology sector, Healthware, a premier provider of advanced medical devices, has announced a strategic collaboration with Fujifilm, a global leader in diagnostic and optical innovation. This alliance aims to scale up the availability of Fujifilm's state-of-the-art intra-operative ultrasound systems across healthcare institutions nationwide, addressing critical clinical needs in complex surgical environments.

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With 37 years of experience in establishing new medical technologies with focus on efficient patient care, Healthware brings an extensive pan-India network supported by dedicated service and clinical application teams. The partnership addresses a diverse healthcare ecosystem spanning government institutions, corporate hospital chains, large hospitals, individual practitioners, and specialized nursing homes and clinics.

Fujifilm's advanced intra-operative ultrasound portfolio is engineered to transform real-time surgical visualization. Technological innovations integrate seamlessly into existing surgical workflows, enabling precise anatomical identification, accurate tumour boundary assessment, and confident intra-operative navigation.

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Commenting on the strategic partnership, K. Tarun Narayan, Director, Healthware, said, "For 37 years, Healthware has been about one thing: bringing world-class medical technology to Indian clinicians and standing behind it every day. Partnering with Fujifilm, a name synonymous with imaging excellence, lets us bring real-time surgical ultrasound to more operating rooms across India, and that is a responsibility we take seriously."

Echoing this sentiment, Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, said, "At Fujifilm, we believe that meaningful innovation is driven by collaboration and a shared commitment to improving patient care. Our partnership with Healthware marks an important step towards advancing surgical ultrasound solutions in India, bringing real-time imaging closer to the operating room. By combining technological innovation with clinical expertise, we aim to empower healthcare professionals with greater confidence in decision-making and contribute to better patient outcomes. Together, we aspire to make quality healthcare more accessible and create MORE SMILES across India."

By integrating state-of-the-art surgical technologies into domestic healthcare infrastructure, this strategic alliance opens new business horizons for healthcare providers while reinforcing India's growing stature as a premier global hub for medical tourism. Empowering clinicians with advanced, modern healthcare solutions directly translates to profound patient-centric benefits minimizing surgical risks, shortening recovery times, and driving sustainable growth within the nation's healthcare economy.

For clinicians, the partnership brings Fujifilm's real-time intra-operative ultrasound closer to the operating room across India, supporting precise anatomical identification, accurate tumour boundary assessment and confident intra-operative navigation, while integrating into existing surgical workflows. With Healthware's pan-India network and its dedicated service and clinical application teams behind it, healthcare professionals gain greater confidence in decision-making. For patients, this means minimised surgical risk, shorter recovery times and better patient outcomes, helping make quality healthcare more accessible across the country.

For more information, please visit: www.healthwareindia.com

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