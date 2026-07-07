Heartfelt storytelling wins Hearts Everywhere: Short Film - '& That Fifth Toy' bags several National & International Awards

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New Delhi [India], July 7: From Child Marriage, Domestic Abuse to National Recognition: The true story of Satpura Tiger Reserve Forest Guide Vimla Kahar, inspires Internationally thru an Award-Winning Short Film '& That Fifth Toy'

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Directed and produced by Internationally acclaimed Artist & Wildlife Photographer Sandeep Sinha (from Pune) and cinematography by Mohammad Zeeshan, the Short Film '& That Fifth Toy' has received multiple international awards and official selections at film festivals across India, the United States, Canada, and Europe.

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Based on a true story, the film follows Vimla Kahar's extraordinary journey through gender discrimination, child marriage, domestic abuse, motherhood, and the denial of educational opportunities. Despite these challenges, she refused to surrender her dreams and built a respected career as a wildlife forest guide in one of India's most celebrated tiger reserves, Satpura Tiger Reserve.

Her dedication, perseverance, and contribution to wildlife eventually earned her national recognition as one of the finalist for The Best Tiger Reserve Forest Guide of India, making her story an inspiring example of courage and determination.

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The title '& That Fifth Toy' is about the last dream a person refuses to let die. "In our film, every toy represents a dream. Four dreams are broken by society and circumstances. The fifth one represents her identity and self-worth. Even when that seems lost, her daughter gives it back in the simplest form - 'a handmade clay toy'. & That Fifth Toy is not about losing dreams; it's about discovering where true recognition really comes from", says Sandeep Sinha.

The film garnered several International Film Awards & Recognition -

Award Winner :

- Los Angeles Film Awards - Best Actress Award

- Mysuru International Film Festival - Best First-Time Filmmaker Award

- Indian Panorama International Film Festival - Best Short Film Award

- Niagara Canada International Film Festival - Best Foreign Short Film Award

Official Selections & Honors :

- Independent Shorts Awards, Los Angeles

- Los Angeles Short Film Awards

- California Film Festival Short Film Awards

- South West London Short Film Festival

- Berlin Indie Short Film Festival - Finalist

Rishika Mishra was the lead actress who played the role of Vimla Kahar, while Ayunee Singh played the childhood character. Others in the main cast were Palak Gupta, Manasee Soni, Arun Kanojia, Anil Soni, Parag Telang and Himanshu Rathore.

The Art Director of this film is Aman Patel and Associate Director is Hamid Hussain Ansari.

"Vimla Kahar's journey represents the strength of countless women who continue to overcome social and personal challenges. Through this film, we wanted to share a true story of resilience, hope, and the power of never giving up on one's dreams," smiles Sandeep Sinha.

Media Contact :

Usha Karnani, Inspirations PR on 9823140200

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