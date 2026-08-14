Heartnet India Signs MoU with IIT Jodhpur Technology Park to Advance Healthcare and MedTech Innovation

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Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 14: Heartnet India, an IoT-based high-quality cardiac care solution, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Jodhpur Technology Park to promote collaboration between academics and industry and to aid innovation in the healthcare & MedTech ecosystem.

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The partnership will focus on leveraging the strengths of both organisations in the fields of AI-powered healthcare solutions, Medical devices and diagnostics, Point-of-care technologies, and Next-generation MedTech innovations. The partnership is designed to build bridges between academia, research, and industry from IIT Jodhpur with Heartnet India, thus accelerating the research and ideas from the lab into practical applications.

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This partnership comes at a time when the future of healthcare delivery is becoming more and more driven by artificial intelligence, connected technology, medical devices, and data-based decision-making. The partnership will serve as a platform to develop research outcomes that address healthcare challenges from both a technology and implementation angle, emphasising real-world solutions.

Arindam Sen, Founder, Heartnet India, said, "Healthcare innovation becomes meaningful when research and technology can move beyond the laboratory and address problems that patients and healthcare professionals actually face. Our collaboration with IIT Jodhpur Technology Park allows us to work closely with an academic and research ecosystem while bringing our understanding of healthcare delivery to the table. We look forward to exploring practical applications across AI, diagnostics, medical devices, and MedTech that can create measurable value for healthcare."

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As part of its "Visionary Voices" leadership series, the School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME), IIT Jodhpur, recently hosted Arindam Sen for a session with students on the evolving cardiac healthcare landscape, the role of technology in improving access to care, and the importance of data-driven decision-making in identifying healthcare gaps.

The MoU between IIT Jodhpur Technology Park and Heartnet India marks a step towards creating a stronger interface between healthcare, technology, and academic research. Through continued collaboration, both organisations will explore opportunities to develop innovations that can move from ideas and research towards practical healthcare applications.

About Heartnet India

Heartnet India is a leading healthcare platform dedicated to transforming cardiac care delivery across the country. Through innovative technology, strategic partnerships, and community-focused initiatives, Heartnet works to make preventive heart care affordable and accessible to all.

For more information: https://heartnetindia.com/

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