HELL ENERGY DRINK Launches First-Ever Intercollegiate Cricket Turf Championship 2025 in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: HELL ENERGY DRINK, one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the world, has announced the launch of the first-ever HELL ENERGY DRINK Intercollegiate Cricket Turf Championship 2025 in Mumbai, an exciting new platform that brings together the city's college cricket talent in an electrifying celebration of sport, energy, and youth spirit.

The championship will be held across four major zones - Western, Central, SOBO, and Harbour, with participation from over 200 college teams and 2,000 players. Teams of ten (8+2) will compete in six-over knockout underarm turf matches, promising high octane, fast-paced cricketing action. Each zone will witness 27 matches across four intense days, culminating in four zonal champions advancing to the Grand City Finale, where they will battle for the title of HELL ENERGY DRINK Intercollegiate Cricket Turf Champion 2025.

Speaking about this event, Unnikannan Gangadharan, Director, HELL-ENERGY PRIVATE LIMITED, said, "HELL ENERGY DRINK stands for unstoppable power, unlimited passion, and unbeatable performance - values that perfectly align with the spirit of cricket and India's youth. Through this championship, we aim to create a platform that energizes young talent and celebrates teamwork, ambition, and sporting excellence."

He further added, "The growing popularity of turf cricket offers a fantastic opportunity to engage with college youth in a dynamic and relatable way. This initiative reflects our commitment to building meaningful connections with the new generation through the shared love for sport and energy."

The tournament goes beyond competition, it's a celebration of Mumbai's vibrant college culture, complete with on-ground brand touchpoint and sampling opportunity designed to elevate the excitement both on and off the turf.

The Grand City Finale will crown the first-ever HELL ENERGY DRINK Intercollegiate Cricket Turf Champion, marking a milestone in the brand's journey to energize India's youth and reinforce its positioning as a symbol of unstoppable drive and passion.

HELL ENERGY DRINK is one of the fastest-growing FMCG brands in the world. Founded in 2006, the 100% Hungarian brand became Hungary's market leader by 2010 and currently exports to 60+ countries. It holds market leadership in, among others, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, and Slovakia. HELL ENERGY DRINK's success is driven by excellent quality, good value for money, wide availability, and world-class marketing communication. As a unique player in the energy drink sector, it is the only brand with a market-leading presence in several countries, its own ultramodern filling factory, and an aluminium beverage can factory, ensuring an unparalleled strategic position globally.

For more information, visit www.hellenergy.com/ind/

