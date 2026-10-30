DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / HELL ENERGY DRINK Returns as Title Sponsor of HORRORCON 2026 for the Third Consecutive Year

HELL ENERGY DRINK Returns as Title Sponsor of HORRORCON 2026 for the Third Consecutive Year

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:32 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 30: As Halloween season sets in and the capital city of India gets ready for 2 nights of horror, thrills and scares, HELL ENERGY DRINK, one of the world’s fastest-growing FMCG brands, returns as Title Sponsor of HORRORCON 2026, scheduled for 31st October and 1st November 2026 at NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla, New Delhi. The association marks the third consecutive year of HELL ENERGY DRINK’s partnership with HORRORCON, and its second consecutive year as Title Sponsor.

Advertisement

Halloween celebrations are getting bigger in Delhi, HORRORCON 2026 will bring together fans of Halloween and related pop culture. Over two days, the event will offer a platform for creators and thrill-seekers to connect with likeminded individuals over their shared interests and celebrate the culture surrounding Halloween.

Advertisement

As Title Sponsor, HELL ENERGY DRINK will bring the brand closer to the culture and community that HORRORCON has built around Halloween.

The association is also a reflection of HELL ENERGY DRINK’s growing presence in India’s live entertainment space and builds on a partnership that has grown with the property year after year.

Advertisement

Unnikannan Gangadharan, Director, HELL-ENERGY PRIVATE LIMITED said, “Halloween has a community and a culture of its own, and HORRORCON has established itself as a platform that brings this community together year after year. Being part of this for the third year in a row, and as Title Sponsor once again, reflects our continued belief in the event property. For us, it is important to be part of the experience and connect with the audience in an environment they genuinely enjoy.”

The association further strengthens HELL ENERGY DRINK’s engagement with audiences and reinforcing its presence in the Delhi-NCR a through culture and live experiences. With its return to HORRORCON, it builds on a platform that brings it closer to audiences in an authentic live environment.

Tickets for HORRORCON 2026 (New Delhi) are now available on Skillboxes

About HELL ENERGY

HELL ENERGY is one of the fastest-growing FMCG brands in the world. Founded in 2006, the 100% Hungarian brand became Hungary’s market leader by 2010 and currently exports to 60+ countries. It holds market leadership in, among others, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, and Slovakia. HELL ENERGY’s success is driven by excellent quality, good value for money, wide availability, and world-class marketing communication. As a unique player in the energy drink sector, it is the only brand with a market-leading presence in several countries, its own ultramodern filling factory, and an aluminium beverage can factory ensuring an unparalleled strategic position globally.

For more information, visit www.hellenergy.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts