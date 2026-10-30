HELL ENERGY DRINK Returns as Title Sponsor of HORRORCON 2026 for the Third Consecutive Year

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 30: As Halloween season sets in and the capital city of India gets ready for 2 nights of horror, thrills and scares, HELL ENERGY DRINK, one of the world’s fastest-growing FMCG brands, returns as Title Sponsor of HORRORCON 2026, scheduled for 31st October and 1st November 2026 at NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla, New Delhi. The association marks the third consecutive year of HELL ENERGY DRINK’s partnership with HORRORCON, and its second consecutive year as Title Sponsor.

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Halloween celebrations are getting bigger in Delhi, HORRORCON 2026 will bring together fans of Halloween and related pop culture. Over two days, the event will offer a platform for creators and thrill-seekers to connect with likeminded individuals over their shared interests and celebrate the culture surrounding Halloween.

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As Title Sponsor, HELL ENERGY DRINK will bring the brand closer to the culture and community that HORRORCON has built around Halloween.

The association is also a reflection of HELL ENERGY DRINK’s growing presence in India’s live entertainment space and builds on a partnership that has grown with the property year after year.

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Unnikannan Gangadharan, Director, HELL-ENERGY PRIVATE LIMITED said, “Halloween has a community and a culture of its own, and HORRORCON has established itself as a platform that brings this community together year after year. Being part of this for the third year in a row, and as Title Sponsor once again, reflects our continued belief in the event property. For us, it is important to be part of the experience and connect with the audience in an environment they genuinely enjoy.”

The association further strengthens HELL ENERGY DRINK’s engagement with audiences and reinforcing its presence in the Delhi-NCR a through culture and live experiences. With its return to HORRORCON, it builds on a platform that brings it closer to audiences in an authentic live environment.

Tickets for HORRORCON 2026 (New Delhi) are now available on Skillboxes

About HELL ENERGY

HELL ENERGY is one of the fastest-growing FMCG brands in the world. Founded in 2006, the 100% Hungarian brand became Hungary’s market leader by 2010 and currently exports to 60+ countries. It holds market leadership in, among others, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, and Slovakia. HELL ENERGY’s success is driven by excellent quality, good value for money, wide availability, and world-class marketing communication. As a unique player in the energy drink sector, it is the only brand with a market-leading presence in several countries, its own ultramodern filling factory, and an aluminium beverage can factory ensuring an unparalleled strategic position globally.

For more information, visit www.hellenergy.com

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