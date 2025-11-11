HellermannTyton Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Chennai, India

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11: HellermannTyton Pvt Ltd, a global leader in cable management and connectivity solutions, proudly announces the grand opening of its new manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai. This milestone marks a significant expansion of the company's footprint in India and reinforces its commitment to innovation, regional growth, and the "Make in India" initiative.

Spanning over 100,000 square feet, the new factory is equipped with advanced injection moulding technologies and digital-first operations, designed to deliver world-class cable management solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the automotive and industrial sectors. The facility is expected to generate over 200 local jobs, contributing to the development of Tamil Nadu's manufacturing ecosystem.

Speaking at the inauguration, Alasdair Abercrombie Barnett, HellermannTyton APAC President, stated:

"I am delighted to be here today in Chennai to inaugurate our new manufacturing facility, which has been built at pace.

India is an exciting market for us and many of our customers and with this investment in a world class facility demonstrates we are demonstrating our commitment to India and to "Make in India".

We look forward to continuing our growth and investments in the coming years."

The facility will serve as a strategic hub for HellermannTyton's operations across the Indian subcontinent, supporting both domestic and international customers. The investment aligns with the company's global strategy to enhance regional capabilities and customer proximity.

Strategic Significance

The Chennai site was selected for its proximity to key automotive and industrial clusters, robust infrastructure, and access to skilled talent. The factory is HellermannTyton's 19th globally and reflects the company's confidence in India's dynamic manufacturing sector.

