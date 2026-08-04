HelloBPCL: Your One-Stop App for LPG Booking, Fuel Payments and Business Solutions

BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: As customers increasingly expect faster, simpler and more connected experiences, Bharat Petroleum is redefining how energy services are delivered in the digital age. HelloBPCL is BPCL's technology-driven digital platform that brings together a wide range of customer and business services into one seamless experience. From booking LPG refills and making fuel payments to managing fleets and accessing business solutions, the HelloBPCL app ecosystem reflects BPCL's commitment to making everyday energy services more accessible, convenient and customer-centric.

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For households, HelloBPCL (Personal) serves as a single destination for everyday fuel and LPG-related services. Whether it is booking LPG online, checking the delivery code or refill status, applying for a new LPG gas connection, updating customer information through eKYC or accessing service-related support, the app is built to simplify every step of the journey. Instead of navigating multiple channels, household users can manage their domestic cooking gas requirements from one convenient platform.

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For those who are looking for flexible cooking solutions, information about mini LPG gas cylinders is also available, catering to smaller households, travel needs and temporary cooking requirements.

Key Services Available on HelloBPCL (Personal)

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- LPG booking and refill tracking

- New LPG gas connection

- LPG eKYC

- SmartDrive fuel payments and rewards

- UFill for faster fuelling

BPCL's digital transformation has also made customer verification simpler. Completing LPG eKYC through HelloBPCL (Personal) helps customers keep their accounts updated while ensuring faster and more secure service delivery. As more essential services become digital-first, such features reduce paperwork and improve convenience for all users across the country.

Beyond LPG services, HelloBPCL (Personal) also integrates digital solutions such as SmartDrive for seamless fuel payments and rewards, UFill for faster fuelling at BPCL retail outlets and MAK Mechanic, an initiative that empowers trained mechanics with technical knowledge. Together, these offerings create a connected ecosystem that enhances convenience while supporting better vehicle care.

HelloBPCL (Business) extends the same technology-first approach to businesses. Fleet operators, industrial customers and commercial partners gain access to digital tools that improve visibility, simplify operations and support faster decision-making, helping organisations manage energy requirements with greater efficiency.

Fleet operators can benefit from SmartFleet, which offers better visibility into fuel expenses and vehicle movement, while industrial customers can explore BPCL's fuel, lubricant and energy offerings through dedicated business services. By bringing these capabilities together digitally, businesses gain greater control over their day-to-day operations without unnecessary complexity.

The growing usability and popularity of digital platforms reflect a broader change in consumer behaviour. People increasingly prefer managing everyday services at a time and place of their choosing rather than being restricted by operating hours or physical visits. Whether it is about booking cooking gas, tracking requests or accessing support, digital platforms are becoming an essential part of modern living.

HelloBPCL has been developed by Bharat Petroleum with this changing lifestyle in mind. The platform focuses on providing an intuitive experience, helping users quickly find the services they need while benefiting from the reliability and nationwide network associated with Bharat Petroleum.

As the journey of Digital India continues, platforms like HelloBPCL demonstrate how technology can simplify everyday interactions without changing the trust that customers already place in familiar services. Whether you are looking to complete your next LPG booking online, apply for an LPG gas connection, explore mini gas cylinder options, learn about BPCL's loyalty programs like SmartDrive & Smartfleet or discover smart solutions for your business, HelloBPCL brings these services together in the HelloBPCL ecosystem, your convenient digital destination.

As India embraces a more connected future, HelloBPCL reflects Bharat Petroleum's commitment to combining trusted energy services with digital innovation. Whether for households or businesses, the platform brings convenience, transparency and efficiency together, making everyday energy management smarter, simpler and more connected.

To know more about HelloBPCL and its digital offerings, visit https://www.bharatpetroleum.in/our-businesses/hellobpcl.

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