Helo.ai Launches Helo Voice, an AI Voice Agent Built to Complete Enterprise Customer Workflows

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Helo.ai by VivaConnect Pvt. Ltd. A CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) provider with over 25 years of experience in enterprise communication, has launched Helo Voice, an AI-powered voice platform designed to help businesses manage customer calls, complete routine tasks, and connect conversations with their existing systems.

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The platform was built around a simple observation: customers do not call a business to have a conversation with a machine.They call because they need something done.

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They want to check an application, make a payment, resolve an issue, book an appointment, update their details, or get an answer without being placed on hold, transferred repeatedly, or asked to explain the same problem again.

Yet many existing voice experiences still stop at answering questions. Others struggle with language switching, disconnected systems, or knowing when a customer needs a human. For enterprises, the challenge is even broader: delivering a useful customer experience while managing sensitive information, compliance requirements, and the operational complexity of high-volume calling.

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Helo Voice was built to address this gap helping enterprises move beyond answering calls to completing customer workflows, while keeping the right human and enterprise controls in place.

The platform was introduced at Global Fintech Fest 2026, where Helo.ai was a Silver Partner. Helo Voice is built to support inbound and outbound calls across customer support, sales, collections, renewals, bookings, lead qualification, and KYC-related processes.

More Than Answering Calls

Helo Voice is designed to do more than respond to customer questions. It can understand why a customer is calling, access relevant information, and help complete the next step while the customer is still on the line.

For example, a customer could call a lender to check an application, ask about a payment, or schedule a callback. Instead of being limited to providing information, Helo Voice can connect to approved business systems, perform the relevant workflow, and escalate to a human when required.

It supports inbound calls, outbound campaigns, and high-volume calling in Hindi, English, and regional languages. Customers can also switch languages during a conversation without having to start over.

“The phone was never the problem.The hold queue was. Customers who call are often ready to pay, ready to buy, or looking for an immediate resolution. Helo Voice is designed to answer in their own language, take the required action, and bring in a human when needed without making the customer repeat themselves,” said Vikram Raichura, Founder & MD, Helo.ai by VivaConnect Pvt. Ltd.

Built to Solve a Bigger Customer Experience Problem

The shortcomings of traditional voice support are not limited to long wait times. A customer may reach the right department but still be unable to complete what they called for. They may receive an answer without an action, be transferred without context, or be asked to move to another channel to finish the process.

These gaps create friction for consumers and operational complexity for enterprises.

Helo Voice is designed to connect conversation, understanding, and execution. Its purpose is to help customers move from a question to a resolution, wherever the workflow allows it.

This includes use cases such as:

- Checking an application or account status.

- Scheduling an appointment or callback.

- Initiating an approved payment workflow.

- Updating customer details.

- Completing lead qualification.

- Supporting KYC-related processes.

- Handling service requests and follow-ups.

- Managing renewals and collections conversations.

The platform is not intended to automate every decision or replace human support. Instead, it helps enterprises determine which interactions can be handled through AI, which require additional checks, and when a human should take over.

Built Around Real Customer Conversations

Helo Voice brings together voice conversations, business systems, and workflow execution in one platform.

Its key capabilities include:

- Natural conversations: Supports responsive, real-time conversations with sub-second response capabilities.

- Inbound and outbound calling: Handles incoming calls and large outbound campaigns.

- Multilingual support: Enables conversations in Hindi, English, and regional languages.

- Task completion: Connects with CRMs, account systems, APIs, ticketing platforms, and payment workflows.

- Human handoff: Transfers calls to human agents with relevant context and transcripts, so customers do not have to repeat their concerns.

- Telephony integration: Supports SIP, WebRTC, and PSTN-based deployments, including SIP-compatible carriers.

- Call visibility: Provides transcripts, latency monitoring, audit logs, and PII-redaction capabilities.

- Enterprise security: Built to support enterprise security, compliance, and data-governance requirements.

Compliance Is Part of the Conversation

For enterprises, particularly in financial services, voice AI cannot be evaluated only on how naturally it speaks or how quickly it responds. It must also operate within the organisation’s security, privacy, and compliance requirements.

Customer calls may involve personal information, account details, payments, KYC, collections, and other sensitive workflows.This creates a need for appropriate access controls, auditability, data handling, and human oversight.

Helo Voice is designed to support these requirements through capabilities such as audit logs, transcripts, PII redaction, enterprise integrations, and configurable workflow controls. Sensitive actions can remain subject to enterprise-defined checks, approvals, and escalation rules.

The platform is intended to help enterprises automate approved interactions while retaining control over decisions that require human or organisational oversight.

“AI can understand what a customer needs and help move the process forward, but enterprises must retain control over sensitive decisions and approvals. Helo Voice is built around that principle making conversations easier while keeping the right checks and controls in place,” added Vikram.

Automation With Human Control

Helo Voice is designed to assist customers and carry out approved workflows while keeping important decisions under enterprise control.

A customer may want an immediate answer, but that does not mean every action should be automated without checks. Helo Voice can help enterprises define what the AI can handle independently, when additional verification is required, and when a human should take over.

This is especially relevant for financial services, where customer interactions may involve payments, account information, KYC, collections, and other regulated processes.

Built for Enterprise Scale

Helo.ai processes 40 billion+ enterprise messages annually for more than 3,000 brands. Its communication infrastructure supports customer engagement across WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, Voice, Email, Web, and App channels.

Helo Voice builds on Helo.ai’s wider product portfolio, including Helo Convo, which enables businesses to create and deploy conversational agents with a single prompt. Together, these platforms help enterprises maintain continuity across customer interactions, regardless of the channel.

Helo.ai has also reported an annual recurring revenue of ₹260 crore, achieved without venture capital funding.

Demonstrated at Global Fintech Fest 2026

Helo Voice was demonstrated at the Helo.ai booth, O8–O11, during Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai from September 8 to 11.

Vikram Raichura also moderated a session on “Agentic AI and the Future of Financial Services” on September 9, discussing how AI is changing customer engagement, operations, and workflow execution across the financial services industry.

About Helo.ai

Helo.ai (by VivaConnect Pvt. Ltd.) is an Enterprise CPaaS platform that helps organisations reach, engage and convert customers across SMS, WhatsApp Business API, RCS, Voice and Email from a single, unified platform.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Mumbai, Helo.ai has spent 25 years building communication infrastructure at scale, today delivering over 40 billion messages a year at 99.99% uptime for 3,000+ businesses across banking, financial services, insurance, utility, retail and e-commerce.

The Helo.ai portfolio spans campaign orchestration (Helo Broadcast), chat and voice agents (Helo Convo), attribution and journey analytics (Helo Clarity), and voice automation and calling (Helo Voice).

Helo.ai is a Google Partner and Meta Business Partner, and is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified.

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