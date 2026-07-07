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Home / Business / Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani's Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories

Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani's Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories

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ANI
Updated At : 03:48 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: In a significant step towards empowering meaningful voices, legendary actress Hema Malini officially unveiled the Media Support Unit, an initiative by renowned social activist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Managing Director of the Kamala Group of Companies, Nidarshana Gowani, under the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust. The initiative is designed to provide strategic media support and visibility to NGOs, social organisations, entrepreneurs, artists, institutions, and changemakers creating a positive impact on society.

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The unveiling by Hema Malini marks another milestone in Nidarshana Gowani's journey of building platforms that celebrate excellence and drive meaningful change. As the Founder and Trustee of the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, and the force behind initiatives such as Kamala Power Women, Kamala Rising Stars, and Pillars of Humanity, Gowani has consistently worked towards empowering communities through education, healthcare, humanitarian welfare, and women's empowerment. Her initiatives have honoured exceptional achievers while giving national recognition to individuals whose work is transforming lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Nidarshana Gowani said, "Every impactful initiative deserves to be seen, heard, and celebrated. Through the Media Support Unit, our vision is to amplify stories that inspire change and provide a strong communication platform for individuals and organisations dedicated to nation-building and social good"

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The Media Support Unit embodies the Trust's philosophy of "Rising by Lifting Others," extending its mission beyond philanthropy to ensure that purpose-driven work receives the visibility it deserves. By bringing together media, changemakers, and community leaders, the initiative aims to create a stronger ecosystem where impactful stories inspire action and create lasting social transformation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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