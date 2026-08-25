Supporting packaging compliance in Asia-Pacific

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SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel has opened a new route to certified packaging recyclability testing in Asia-Pacific. The Henkel Packaging Recyclab Shanghai has passed the official audit of the cyclos-HTP Institute (CHI). The accreditation authorizes the site to carry out EU paper packaging recyclability testing and to issue EU recognized external test assessment reports for customers across the region.

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The accreditation further strengthens Henkel's local support for packaging manufacturers, converters, and brand owners as they prepare for the European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and increasingly complex recyclability requirements. It also positions the Packaging Recyclab Shanghai as a key part of Henkel's growing global Packaging Recyclab network, alongside the facility in Düsseldorf, Germany. Integrated into Henkel's global Inspiration Center experience, these laboratories help customers explore, test, and optimize packaging solutions from concept development through recyclability assessment.

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The Packaging Recyclab Shanghai now applies two recognized European paper packaging recyclability test protocols, CEPI/4evergreen and CHI. Asia-Pacific exporters can test and assess to EU standards locally instead of sending samples to Europe. That cuts development time and gives customers earlier clarity for market access planning.

Supporting compliance through local testing

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The PPWR sets requirements across packaging design, recyclability performance, recycled content, hazardous substance limits and reuse criteria, alongside strengthened Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations for producers placing packaging on the EU market. For companies exporting to Europe, packaging compliance is now part of market readiness rather than a downstream check.

Asia-Pacific plays an essential role in global packaging supply chains across electronics, consumer goods, food, light industry and other sectors. Until now, many regional companies have relied on European laboratories for recognized paper packaging recyclability testing. Henkel Packaging Recyclab Shanghai helps address this challenge by providing local access to internationally aligned testing capabilities and technical expertise.

"PPWR will reshape the competitive landscape of the packaging industry," said Dr. Alejandro Schoenhoff, Vice President, Packaging Adhesives, Henkel Asia Pacific. "CHI's accreditation of the Packaging Recyclab in Shanghai marks an important milestone in bringing Europe's authoritative recyclability assessment and testing capabilities closer to customers in Asia-Pacific. It underscores Henkel's long-term commitment to China and the wider region, and it represents another significant step in helping local businesses meet stringent global market entry requirements."

Designing for recyclability, globally

For packaging exporters, evolving regulation creates both compliance obligations and an opportunity to rethink packaging design from the start. Design for recyclability moves beyond asking whether a material is theoretically recyclable. It requires companies to understand how packaging performs in real recycling processes and to consider material selection, coatings, adhesives and structural design as part of one system.

The Packaging Recyclab Shanghai supports this shift by enabling a more integrated workflow across design, testing, assessment and optimization. Rather than relying only on post-production checks, customers can work with Henkel experts earlier in the development phase to identify improvement opportunities, generate technical data and support documentation for recyclability assessment.

"Given the enormous export volume of China and Asia-Pacific, addressing these challenges is not optional; it is imperative," said Yanjie Zheng, Sustainability Manager, Packaging Adhesives, Henkel Asia Pacific. "Henkel has built an integrated, end-to-end solution covering the packaging lifecycle, from design and manufacturing applications to end-of-life recycling and regulatory compliance. Henkel Packaging Recyclab Shanghai gives packaging exporters an efficient and reliable path to international compliance."

Driving industrial transformation across packaging

Henkel is one of the largest suppliers of industrial adhesives worldwide, with a portfolio spanning commercial packaging formats across the value chain. The Packaging Recyclab Shanghai currently focuses on paper packaging, with preparatory work underway to add plastic packaging recyclability assessments. The site plans to widen its testing scope over time to cover further export packaging categories.

Alongside its testing capabilities, the Packaging Recyclab Shanghai generates data on how packaging structures actually perform, informs design-for-recyclability practice and shares what it learns with the wider industry. Asia-Pacific customers get local expertise, internationally aligned testing and a clearer route to circular packaging design.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2025, Henkel reported sales of about 20.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.0 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 50,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com

Photo material is available at www.henkel.com/press

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