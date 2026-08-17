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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17: Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, participated at the RISE for Healthy Ageing Conference 2026, hosted by the Longevity India Initiative at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The association reinforces Herbalife's commitment to advancing healthy ageing through science-backed nutrition, metabolic wellness, innovation and collaboration.

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As India experiences a growing burden of metabolic health challenges, including diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases, healthy ageing is emerging as an increasingly important public health priority. At Herbalife, we believe that supporting metabolic wellness through evidence-based nutrition, healthy lifestyle practices and community support can play a critical role in helping people live healthier, and more active lives as they age.

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The two-day conference brought together leading scientists, clinicians, researchers, policymakers, innovators, and industry leaders from leading institutions across India and around the world to discuss and highlight the role of artificial intelligence, digital health technologies, biomarkers and nutrition science in enabling more predictive, preventive and personalized approaches to healthcare. Hosted by the Longevity India Initiative at IISc, the conference provided a platform for advancing dialogue on longevity science, and preventive health, while fostering collaboration across academia, healthcare, technology and industry.

As part of the conference, Herbalife hosted a special workshop titled 'Healthy Ageing Begins with Healthy Metabolism,' virtually engaging more than 20,000 associates, preferred customers and employees across India. The session highlighted scientific credibility, practical relevance, and highly engaging format. A key takeaway from the workshop was the role of community in supporting lasting behavior change. Participants especially valued the insights on metabolism, sleep, stress management, physical activity, community impact, and healthy lifestyle habits.

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Speaking about Herbalife's association with the conference, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said: "As populations around the world live longer, the focus must evolve from simply increasing lifespan to improving the healthspan. Metabolic health is a critical foundation for healthy ageing, supported by good nutrition, active lifestyles, scientific advancement and strong social connections. Platforms such as the RISE for Healthy Ageing Conference enable meaningful dialogue across academia, healthcare and industry, helping translate scientific knowledge into practical solutions that empower people to lead healthier, more active lives."

Speaking about the collaboration, Prof. Deepak Kumar Saini, Professor, Developmental Biology and Genetics, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, said: "Healthy ageing requires a deeper understanding of the biological, clinical and lifestyle factors that shape longevity and quality of life. The RISE for Healthy Ageing Conference brought together diverse expertise to advance scientific dialogue and collaboration. We are pleased to partner with Herbalife, whose commitment to evidence-based health and wellness aligns with our efforts to translate research into practical solutions that benefit communities."

As a company rooted in science-backed nutrition and wellness, Herbalife continues to support initiatives that encourage knowledge sharing, innovation and collaborative action to help people live healthier, more active lives at every stage.

About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life. For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

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