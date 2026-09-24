PNN

New Delhi [India], September 24: Hero EcoMed, part of the Hero Eco Group, a trusted healthcare equipment brand focused on mobility and home-care solutions, is strengthening its retail presence across India with the launch of its Care Premier outlets across Delhi/NCR, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Phagwara, Kanpur, Moradabad and Agra to start with.

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Trust has been central to how Hero EcoMed builds its products and its relationships with the families it serves. The company is setting out to change the experience for Indian families navigating the daily realities of ageing, recovery, or disability by helping them find the right home-healthcare equipment and mobility care with confidence. With the launch of dedicated retail stores, Hero EcoMed aims to guide those in need to understand relatively unfamiliar products, guarantee the right fit and safety, and support independence, recovery and comfort, every step of the way.

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Designed as Hero EcoMed’s flagship retail format, Care Premier outlets go beyond the conventional retail experience by bringing the brand’s range of mobility and home-care products, personalised guidance and genuine customer care together under one roof. The outlets are designed to give customers and caregivers an opportunity to see, touch and experience products before making a purchase, while receiving guidance to identify solutions suited to their individual requirements, so that every family feels cared for, not just served.

The outlets will house Hero EcoMed’s ISO-certified portfolio of mobility and home-care solutions, including manual and electric wheelchairs, walkers, walking sticks, commode and shower chairs, and other essentials. The Care Premier format brings the complete product experience into a dedicated space, allowing customers to compare and understand different solutions before making an informed decision, backed by the assurance of consistent, certified quality.

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Care Premier outlets will also serve as dedicated customer-care touchpoints, offering assistance with product-related queries, after-sales service, and warranty support. By bringing product discovery, expert guidance and customer support together, the format is designed to make the overall ownership journey more convenient, more accessible and more reassuring for customers and caregivers.

Mr. Shivom Munjal, Company spokesperson, Hero EcoMed while commenting on the expansion, said, “We believe mobility is about far more than equipment, it is about enabling people to go about their daily lives with independence, confidence and dignity. Trust is not something we ask for; it is something we work to earn with every family we serve. Our presence across these first eight cities is an endeavour to make access to the right mobility solutions personal and reassuring for families and caregivers. We want to ensure that everyone walking into our store feels heard, understood and cared for. They must walk out with the confidence of having made the right choice for their loved one.”

The launch of Care Premier outlets marks an important step in Hero EcoMed’s efforts to strengthen direct customer engagement and its offline retail presence, bringing its philosophy of Built on Trust closer to the families who rely on it. While the company already reaches customers through its wider dealer network and online channels, the Care Premier format creates a dedicated physical environment where customers can experience its products, access support and build a relationship with the brand based on trust, confidence and care.

For more information, visit www.heroecomed.com.

About Hero EcoMed

Founded in 2007, Hero EcoMed, a part of Hero Eco Group, is a healthcare equipment manufacturer engaged in delivering quality medical equipment for individual and institutional requirements. For close to two decades, that commitment to quality has rested on one simple principle: trust. The company has a modern manufacturing facility in Ludhiana, where it manufactures a range of mobility and home-care products designed to meet global quality standards in terms of design and functionality.

The facility is an ISO 9000-certified unit, and Hero EcoMed’s products meet international standards in the medical equipment category. Its manufacturing capabilities enable the company to cater to the growing requirements of the Indian market while also serving customers across international markets through exports. Every product that leaves the facility carries the same promise: Built on Trust.

Media Contact:

Manish Rohilla (manish.rohilla@heroeco.com | 9899570377)

Komal Rani (komal.rani@cumuluspr.com | 7870654669)

Purnima Walia (purnima.walia@cumuluspr.com | 9999803615)

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