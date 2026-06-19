Hero FinCorp Collaborates with Salesforce to Accelerate Loan Processing with Agentforce

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: Salesforce, the #1 Agentic CRM, today announced its collaboration with Hero FinCorp, a diversified Indian NBFC, to revolutionise loan processing with Agentforce. With this partnership, Hero FinCorp has streamlined key stages of the lending process, enabling faster credit access for first-time buyers, strengthening dealer relationships, and delivering measurable improvements in customer satisfaction and team productivity.

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Hero FinCorp has deployed Agentforce, Data 360, MuleSoft, Agentforce Sales, and Agentforce Service, to build a connected foundation for intelligent loan processing. With Agentforce, Hero FinCorp automates key steps across pre-sanctioning and post-sanctioning, including document extraction, application validation, PAN and Aadhaar verification, credit and bank checks, e-signature initiation, document processing, and loan disbursal -- powering faster, more efficient lending at scale. Data 360 unifies Salesforce and external data sources to create a trusted foundation for automation, while MuleSoft connects government verification systems, financial institutions, and document repositories through API-led integrations. Agentforce Sales and Agentforce Service power the customer and operational workflows underpinning the lending journey. Together, these capabilities are helping Hero FinCorp streamline loan approvals and deliver better experiences for customers, dealers, and employees.

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Hero FinCorp has achieved a 72% improvement in loan turnaround time for two-wheeler loan processing, with 92% of applications now going through Agentforce-enabled workflows. The company has also avoided 77% of Not In Good Order (NIGO) cases at the sales stage itself, helping reduce rework, minimise delays, and create a faster, smoother loan experience for customers and dealers. Today, the solution supports 6,461 dealers across India. These improvements are helping Hero FinCorp meet growing demand with greater agility, serve more customers, strengthen dealer relationships, and expand access to credit across India.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Abhimanyu Munjal, Managing Director & CEO of Hero FinCorp, shared, "At Hero FinCorp, we are leveraging AI, data and digital innovation to transform the way customers access credit. As we continue to scale our business and expand financial inclusion across India, enhancing speed, efficiency and customer experience through technology remains a strategic priority. Our collaboration with Salesforce supports this vision by helping streamline key stages of the lending lifecycle and significantly reduce turnaround times. This is an important step in our journey to build a more agile, data-driven and customer-centric lending platform that can serve customers and dealer partners at scale, while strengthening the foundation for sustained and responsible growth."

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Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director, Salesforce India, said, "As customer expectations continue to evolve and financial institutions look for new ways to deliver faster, more seamless experiences, AI is becoming a strategic enabler for the future of financial services. Hero FinCorp is at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging Agentforce, data, and automation to reimagine loan processing and unlock new levels of efficiency, scalability, and customer service. Their approach shows how organizations can apply trusted AI to modernize core business operations while staying focused on what matters most -- serving customers better. We are proud to partner with Hero FinCorp as they continue to drive innovation and expand financial access across India."

The collaboration builds on Hero FinCorp's long-standing Salesforce foundation, with support from Salesforce Professional Services and Signature Success. After building and launching its first agent in just three weeks, Hero FinCorp is using Agentforce Builder to explore loan-processing agents for its business loans, loan against property and car loan teams, as well as a sales assistant agent to automate repetitive tasks for sales representatives. As Hero FinCorp expands its data and AI strategy, it is creating a trusted automation foundation to streamline operations, empower employees, and help more customers access financing.

About Hero FinCorp

Hero FinCorp is an Indian Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) offering a diversified portfolio of lending solutions across Retail, MSME, and Corporate segments. Its product suite includes two-wheeler, car, home (through its subsidiary Hero Housing Finance Limited), and personal loans, along with business, SME, and corporate financing.

The company has built an extensive national presence covering 18,600+ of India's PIN codes, supported by a network of 4,200+ touchpoints. This wide distribution net enables Hero FinCorp to deliver financing solutions across 2,000+ cities, towns, and villages across India.

Having served over 13 million customers, Hero FinCorp operates on an AI-led architecture that integrates underwriting, analytics, and marketing capabilities across the credit lifecycle. This technology backbone enables faster underwriting, lean operating model, and credit delivery at scale.

As part of the Hero Group, Hero FinCorp draws on a legacy of trust, integrity, and long-term institution-building envisioned by the Hero Group's Founder, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, while advancing responsible lending and building a future-ready financial services platform. For more information, visit: www.herofincorp.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation.

Visit www.salesforce.com/in for more information.

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