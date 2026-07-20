HESEOS Home Automation Plans Acquisition of 7+ Year-Old Hardware R&D Company

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Strategic acquisition strengthens HESEOS Home Automation's capabilities across chip design, PCB engineering, embedded systems, hardware manufacturing, and AI-powered smart home technologies, reinforcing its vision of building India's leading intelligent home automation ecosystem.

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HESEOS Technology Pvt. Ltd., the company behind HESEOS Home Automation, today announced its plans to acquire a 7+ year-old Hardware R&D; and Manufacturing company specializing in chip design, PCB engineering, embedded systems, firmware development, electronics research & development, and intelligent hardware manufacturing. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in HESEOS Home Automation's long-term strategy to build India's most advanced, vertically integrated Smart Home Automation ecosystem powered by indigenous technology and engineering excellence.

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The company being acquired has been operating since 2019 and has developed strong capabilities in electronics product development, semiconductor architecture, PCB engineering, embedded firmware, hardware prototyping, testing, and manufacturing. By integrating these capabilities, HESEOS Home Automation aims to significantly strengthen its research, engineering, product development, and manufacturing ecosystem while accelerating innovation across its intelligent home automation portfolio.

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As demand for Home Automation in India, Smart Home Automation, IoT-enabled homes,

AI-powered smart living, and energy-efficient intelligent buildings continues to grow, the acquisition positions HESEOS Home Automation to deliver faster innovation, improved manufacturing capabilities, and greater ownership of its core technology stack.

The acquisition is expected to enhance HESEOS Home Automation's capabilities across:

* Smart Home Automation Solutions

* Smart Switches & Intelligent Touch Panels

* Smart Door Locks & Intelligent Access Control

* Video Door Phones (VDP)

* Smart Curtain & Motorized Automation Systems

* Smart Energy Management Systems

* AI-Powered Building Intelligence

* Chip Design & Semiconductor Engineering

* PCB Design & Hardware Engineering

* Embedded Systems & Firmware Development

* Electronics Research & Development

* Hardware Manufacturing & Product Engineering

* IoT Hardware & Edge Computing

* Product Validation, Testing & Quality Engineering

The strategic integration also brings experienced engineering talent, advanced product development expertise, and proven manufacturing capabilities into the HESEOS ecosystem. This expanded technology base is expected to accelerate the company's next generation of intelligent home automation products while strengthening its ability to design, engineer, and manufacture products entirely in India.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ashutosh said:

"This acquisition brings together complementary engineering capabilities and a shared vision of building globally competitive intelligent hardware from India. By combining advanced hardware R&D;, manufacturing expertise, and HESEOS Home Automation's product vision, we are creating a stronger foundation for innovation in smart home technologies."

Irshad Bhatt, Founder & CEO of HESEOS Technology Pvt. Ltd., said:

"This acquisition represents one of the most significant milestones in HESEOS Home Automation's journey. It strengthens our capabilities across hardware R&D;, manufacturing, chip design, PCB engineering, embedded systems, and intelligent product development. More importantly, it enables us to build a vertically integrated technology company with stronger control over research, engineering, manufacturing, and intellectual property. Our vision is to create world-class Home Automation technologies that are designed, engineered, and manufactured in India while delivering exceptional value to customers across residential, commercial, hospitality, and enterprise sectors."

With this acquisition, HESEOS Home Automation continues to strengthen its position as an emerging Indian technology company focused on intelligent infrastructure, connected living, and advanced electronics innovation. The integration is expected to accelerate the development of next-generation Smart Home Automation products, intelligent switches, smart touch panels, smart door locks, video door phones, energy intelligence systems, and AI-enabled connected devices.

The acquisition also supports India's growing focus on semiconductor innovation, electronics manufacturing, and indigenous technology development. By combining advanced Hardware R&D;, manufacturing expertise, and intelligent software platforms, HESEOS Home Automation aims to contribute to the country's vision of becoming a global hub for high-value electronics and smart infrastructure technologies.

About HESEOS Home Automation

HESEOS Home Automation, developed by HESEOS Technology Pvt. Ltd., is an Indian smart home technology company delivering intelligent automation solutions for homes, apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and commercial buildings. Its portfolio includes Smart Switches, Smart Touch Panels, Smart Door Locks, Video Door Phones (VDP), Smart Curtain Systems, Energy Management Solutions, AI-powered Building Intelligence, and IoT-enabled automation products.

Forward-Looking Statement: This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed acquisition and its anticipated strategic benefits.

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