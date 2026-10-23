Hetansh Desai’s 'Zidd!' opens to an overwhelmingly positive response!

It is a big-hearted, full-on, laugh-out-loud comedy-drama that has already sold 2,000+ copies in under 2 months

New Delhi [India], October 21: Debut author Hetansh Desai’s comedy-drama Zidd! has opened to an overwhelmingly positive response from readers since its release under the Fantasticals imprint.

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Zidd! tells the story of two friends and a ₹10 crore dream. Set in Gujarat and unfolding over a decade, the novel follows Vihaan and Parth — two young men from ordinary middle-class families — as an impossible vow pushes them out of their comfortable lives and into a journey that is by turns hilarious, chaotic, gripping, and emotional. Early readers have described the book as ‘a big-hearted, full-on, laugh-out-loud comedy-drama’ and ‘an easy, breezy read’, with many finishing it in a single sitting. People are loving the twists and turns, the fast pace and, especially, the climax. Underneath the laughs sits an emotional core about friendships in today’s times and a father-son relationship most will relate to.

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The team at Fantasticals has crafted a one-of-a-kind book trailer featuring veteran Bollywood actor Tiku Talsania, known for his impeccable comic timing across decades of Hindi and Gujarati cinema. Book trailers of this scale are a rarity in Indian publishing, and the film — produced like a movie promo rather than a conventional book announcement — introduces the world of Zidd! to its readers.

‘Zidd! was written for everyone — the reader who reads a novel a week and the person who hasn’t picked up a book since school,’ said Hetansh Desai. ‘The response has been overwhelming. People are laughing, crying, and gripped by these two boys outsmarting the rest. That was the entire dream — to write a book that feels like watching your favourite comedy film with your whole family.’

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Zidd! is the first title from Fantasticals, Mediaverse Group’s fiction imprint, which plans a slate of original Indian commercial fiction over the coming years — each book built on the same promise: clean, universal humour that works for a fifteen-year-old and a grandparent alike. Zidd! will soon be available in 100+ retail stores across the country. The team has also held very successful launch events in Mangaluru and Bengaluru, with more than 15 similar events planned across other cities. The novel is also available on Amazon and Flipkart, and author-signed copies are available on fantasticals.in.

About the author

Hetansh Desai is an author and entrepreneur based in Ahmedabad. He is the founder of Mediaverse Group and its fiction imprint, Fantasticals. Zidd! is his first novel.

About Fantasticals

Fantasticals is an Ahmedabad-based publishing imprint dedicated to original Indian commercial fiction — stories built on humour, heart, and family-friendly storytelling.

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