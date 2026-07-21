Hettich Brings Its Magical Experience to Lucknow with a New Hettich Exclusive (HeX) Store Launch

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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21: Hettich continues to strengthen its experiential retail presence across India with the ongoing expansion of its Hettich Exclusive (HeX) store network, marked by the launch of its newest store in Lucknow. Designed to bring the Hettich experience closer to customers, the growing network of HeX stores offers immersive spaces where visitors can discover and interact with innovative German furniture fittings and thoughtfully engineered interior solutions.

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The HeX Lucknow store delivers a comprehensive solution-shopping experience through curated walkthroughs showcasing contemporary furniture integrated with advanced furniture fittings, architectural door hardware, furniture lighting, and built-in kitchen appliances. Customers can also take advantage of Hettich's complimentary Design Services, where expert designers help visualise and plan customised furniture solutions, ensuring a seamless journey from concept to completion.

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Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Thakkar, Director - Sales, Hettich India, said, "Lucknow is witnessing a growing preference for modern interiors and premium living spaces, with homeowners increasingly seeking furniture that combines functionality, quality, and innovative design. Our new Hettich Exclusive (HeX) store brings our award-winning German engineering closer to customers, offering an immersive destination where they can explore, experience, and shop our thoughtfully crafted solutions."

The Lucknow HeX store is part of Hettich's broader strategy to expand its Hettich Exclusive (HeX) retail network across India this year, further strengthening its experiential ecosystem alongside its Experience Centres. Every Hettich solution is engineered to deliver smart functionality, lasting durability, and design excellence, catering to the evolving needs of modern homes and lifestyles.

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Step into HeX Lucknow at Neom Kitchens & Interiors, 2nd floor B- 5/21, Vishal Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, 226010, Uttar Pradesh, Phone No: 9129786444

About Hettich

Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry. This year, the company celebrates 25 years of its operation in India, with the theme of 'Built to Lead', a powerful articulation of the journey and leadership mindset shaping its future.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings, Architectural Hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

It is the recipient of ET Edge 'Best Brands' (2022 - 2025), 'Most Preferred Brand' 2025 and 'Most Trusted Brands of India' (2023 - 2027) by Marksmen Daily, recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. Hettich India has also been recognised among India's Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category).

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