Hettich India Reaffirms Its Commitment to Sustainable Innovation on World Environment Day 2025

MUMBAI, India, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of World Environment Day, Hettich India reiterates its longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable innovation. As a pioneer in the global furniture fittings sector, Hettich continues to align its operations with practices that reduce environmental impact, promote resource efficiency, and contribute mindfully to a greener future.

Hettich_Forum.jpg (400×273) Sustainability is deeply embedded in the company's ethos. In India, all Hettich manufacturing units operate as zero-discharge facilities, ensuring that no industrial waste is released into the environment. Additionally, a growing share of the company's energy needs is met through renewable sources such as solar and wind power; significantly reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Partner, Hettich Group, said: "For us, sustainability is a core value and not just another obligation. We believe that progress must never come at the cost of the planet. Our continued investments in green energy and clean manufacturing reflect our commitment to a better tomorrow." As part of its global sustainability roadmap, Hettich is working toward achieving carbon neutrality across all sites by the year 2030. This includes the adoption of CO₂-reduced steel in manufacturing, an initiative already underway in Germany that cuts carbon emissions by up to 70%. These efforts are complemented by the company's growing focus on digitization and automation to enhance process efficiency while minimizing waste.

Moreover, to strengthen its sustainable supply chain and amplify its environmental impact across the value chain, Hettich India is actively engaging with eco-conscious suppliers and partners.

This World Environment Day, Hettich India reiterates its vision to drive innovation that is not only efficient and cutting-edge but also environmentally responsible. As industries worldwide pivot toward greener production practices, Hettich is proud to be part of the solution by delivering high-quality products while protecting the ecosystems that sustain us all.

About Hettich India: Hettich India is a subsidiary of the Hettich Group, one of the world's largest manufacturers of furniture fittings. With a strong presence across India, Hettich is committed to quality, innovation, and sustainable growth through responsible industrial practices.

Corporate Sustainability: https://corporate.hettich.com/en-de/sustainability

