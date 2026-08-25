Hettich Introduces its Largest Range of Linear Drawer Systems for Modern Interiors

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern homes are increasingly defined by clarity of space, function, and intent. As open plans, clean lines, and uncluttered interiors become the standard expectation, storage solutions must evolve to match. For architects, interior designers, and furniture manufacturers, Hettich's Linear Drawer Systems offer a dependable way to deliver structured, intuitive, and visually magical interiors.

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Every drawer specified is a design decision, and Hettich's largest range of Linear Drawer Systems gives partners the flexibility to meet any brief. Here's a closer look at what these award-winning systems bring to the table:

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AvoriTech: Less for More

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Built for premium, minimalist specifications, AvoriTech pairs 8 mm drawer sides with fully concealed engineering, with no visible screws and integrated front panel connectors, for a seamless finish clients notice. Its Actro YOU runners provide smooth, whisper-quiet movement with a high load capacity, backed by superior acoustic performance and precise adjustment for efficient installation.

AvanTech YOU: As Individual As You

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A customisable platform for differentiated projects. The side profile supports Design Capes, inlays, glass, wood, or stone inserts, and clip-on LED lighting for ambient illumination. Choose Actro YOU or Quadro YOU runners across a range of load variants, with silent or push-to-open silent options and four-way adjustment for consistent alignment at scale.

ArciTech: When Quality Becomes an Experience

A precision engineered linear drawer system built for exceptional strength and stability. It offers outstanding running performance and load capacity up to 70 kg, multiple side heights and finish variants, synchronised Actro runners with integrated silent system, and an optional Push to Open Silent mechanism for handleless cabinetry. Durable powder-coated finishes in silver, white, and anthracite support long-term project value.

InnoTech Atira: On the Cutting Edge

A flexible, contemporary system for bold design briefs. Square profiles and modular construction (DesignSide, TopSide, internal front panels) allow easy customisation, while Quadro runners deliver reliable movement. It's compatible with a wide range of organisational elements and cross dividers, plus Silent System and Push to Open Silent features for a refined end-user experience.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director, Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East and Africa, said, "The industry is moving from curves to straight lines, and Hettich is leading this evolution with our Linear Drawer Systems. We have a product for every need that has been designed to be feature-rich and easily integrated into any project. Drawer systems remain one of Hettich's core brand-building categories, and as a leader in this space, our intent is to further consolidate that position by offering the largest and most comprehensive portfolio of linear drawer systems in the industry, backed by German technology and state-of-the-art engineering. Our award-winning designs reflect this commitment, and we're amplifying that message through a new TV ad campaign, supported by a 360-degree campaign."

For business partners, these systems translate into consistent load performance, smooth motion, and extensive customisation across projects, backed by clean profiles and advanced organiser solutions that reinforce minimalist architecture without compromising functionality.

Campaign Landing Page: https://hettichindiaonline.com/linear-drawer-system-lp/

About Hettich

Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings, Architectural Hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

It is the recipient of ET Edge 'Best Brands' (2022 - 2025), 'Most Preferred Brand' 2025 and 'Most Trusted Brands of India' (2023 - 2027) by Marksmen Daily, recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. Hettich India has also been recognised among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category).

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/hettich-india Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HettichIndiaPrivateLimited Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/hettichindia Hettich India Website - https://hettichindiaonline.com

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