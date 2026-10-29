Hettich Strengthens Its Experiential Footprint in Bengaluru with the Launch of Its Second Exclusive (HeX) Store in the City

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29: Hettich proudly announces the grand opening of its second Hettich Exclusive (HeX) store in Bengaluru at Studio 772, Koramangala, further expanding its experiential footprint in South India. The new store deepens the brand’s growing presence across the city, bringing the magic of immersive, hands-on interior experiences closer to customers, wherever they are.

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With this addition, Hettich now offers customers three touchpoints across Bengaluru: the new HeX store in Koramangala, the first HeX store in Kalyan Nagar, and the Hettich Experience Centre on Cubbon Road in the heart of the city, ensuring that no matter which part of Bengaluru they call home, an immersive Hettich experience is never far away.

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Designed to offer a seamless, solution-oriented journey, the new HeX store showcases curated walk-throughs of modern living spaces featuring solutions fitted with premium German fittings, architectural door hardware, furniture lighting, and built-in kitchen appliances. Customers can browse the complete range and buy it right there in the store, making it a one-stop destination from inspiration to purchase. They can also enjoy complimentary design consultation services, where expert designers help them visualise and create personalised furniture concepts tailored to their lifestyles.

Complementing the two HeX stores, Hettich’s Experience Centre in Bengaluru continues to offer customers and industry professionals deeper inspiration and the chance to explore the brand’s latest German-engineered innovations up close.

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Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Thakkar, Director – Sales, Hettich India, said: “Bengaluru is a dynamic city with a discerning, design-conscious customer base that values quality and innovation. Today’s customers want to see, touch and experience a product before they bring it into their homes, and we are strategically positioning ourselves to meet them exactly there. With our second Hettich Exclusive store in the city, we are building a stronger network of experiential touchpoints across Bengaluru, bringing us one step closer to our customers and making it easier for them to discover and shop our award-winning German-engineered solutions.”

This HeX store in Bengaluru is part of Hettich’s strategic plan to open multiple HeX stores across India this year, strengthening its experiential ecosystem alongside Experience Centres nationwide. Each solution from Hettich is designed to be smart, durable, and tailored to evolving lifestyles.

Step into HeX Bengaluru at Hettich Exclusive – Studio 772, 1st Floor, 772, Srinivagilu Main Rd, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560034, Ph: 9900072163

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world’s largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry. This year, the company celebrates 25 years of its operation in India, with the theme of ‘Built to Lead’, a powerful articulation of the journey and leadership mindset shaping its future.

Hettich’s product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings, Architectural Hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

It is the recipient of ET Edge ‘Best Brands’ (2022 – 2025), ‘Most Preferred Brand’ 2025 and ‘Most Trusted Brands of India’ (2023 – 2027) by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. Hettich India has also been recognised among the Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category).

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