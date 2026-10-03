Hettich Strengthens Its Experiential Footprint in Chennai with the Launch of Its Second Exclusive (HeX) Store

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3: Hettich proudly announces the grand opening of its second Hettich Exclusive (HeX) store in Chennai, further expanding its experiential footprint in South India. The new store deepens the brand's growing touchpoints across the city, bringing the magic of immersive, hands-on interior experiences closer to customers, wherever they are.

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With this addition, Hettich now offers customers touchpoints across South Chennai's IT corridor, the city's central business district, and its old cultural core; ensuring that no matter which part of the city they call home, an immersive Hettich experience is never far away.

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Designed to offer a seamless, solution-oriented journey, the new HeX store showcases curated walk-throughs of modern living spaces featuring solutions fitted with premium German fittings, architectural door hardware, linear drawer system, furniture lighting, and built-in kitchen appliances. Customers can also enjoy complimentary design consultation services, where expert designers assist in visualising and creating personalised furniture concepts tailored to individual lifestyles.

Complementing the two HeX stores, Hettich's Experience Centre in Chennai continues to provide both customers and industry professionals with deeper inspiration and an opportunity to explore the brand's latest German-engineered innovations up close.

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Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Thakkar, Director – Sales, Hettich India, said: "Chennai is a dynamic city with a discerning customer base that values quality, design, and innovation. With this second Hettich Exclusive store, we are weaving a stronger web of experiential touchpoints across the city, bringing us one step closer to our customers and expanding opportunities for them to discover and shop our award-winning, German-engineered interior solutions. Chennai's unique blend of tradition and modernity aligns perfectly with Hettich's commitment to crafting innovative, functional and truly magical spaces."

This HeX store in Chennai is part of Hettich's strategic plan to open multiple HeX stores across India this year, strengthening its experiential ecosystem alongside Experience Centres nationwide. Each solution from Hettich is designed to be smart, durable, and tailored for evolving lifestyles.

Step into HeX Chennai at Hettich Exclusive – Mamre, Plot no.15&16, Kubera Nagar North, Inner Ring Road, Velachery, Chennai 600042

Contact number: 98400 39966

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry. This year, the company celebrates 25 years of its operation in India, with the theme of 'Built to Lead', a powerful articulation of the journey and leadership mindset shaping its future.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings, Architectural Hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

It is the recipient of ET Edge 'Best Brands' (2022 – 2025), 'Most Preferred Brand' 2025 and 'Most Trusted Brands of India' (2023 – 2027) by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. Hettich India has also been recognised among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category).

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