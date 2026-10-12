Hexaview joins Anthropic and OpenAI partner programs, backed by Founder Ankit Agarwal’s AI-led legacy transformation playbook

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 12: Hexaview Technologies, a 16-year-old digital engineering and modernization firm, today announced that it is a member of the Claude Select Partner Network and an OpenAI Select Partner. The partnerships put into practice a thesis its Founder, Ankit Agarwal, set out in AI Edge: Transform and Maintain Legacy, A Strategic Guide for CXOs, Technology, and Business Leaders, co-authored with Kashi KS and Thiyagarajan M.

Advertisement

The book argued that enterprises would not win with AI by replacing their legacy systems. They would win by understanding those systems first, then transforming them while preserving what already works.

Advertisement

The thesis that is now the market’s reality

In most enterprises, the logic that runs the business sits inside systems few people still understand. AI Edge book argued that AI's first job is insight: reading that code, documenting it, and mapping its business rules and dependencies. Only then can leaders make modernization decisions they can defend.

Advertisement

In February 2026, Anthropic published its own analysis of COBOL modernization. It stated that "understanding what the code does is the most expensive step," and described AI that can "map dependencies across thousands of lines of code" and "document workflows that nobody remembers."

Hexaview has put the thesis into practice. Its Legacy Insights platform, i.e. AI-led discovery, documentation and dependency mapping of legacy estates, applies the book's approach for clients in regulated industries.

"When I wrote AI Edge, boardrooms were asking the wrong question: should we modernize? The right question is which systems, when, at what pace, and with which architecture. You cannot answer that until you understand what your legacy actually does, and AI has finally made that understanding affordable. It is validating to see the AI industry now say the same thing. Legacy is not the problem to escape. It is the foundation to build on," said Ankit Agarwal, Founder, Hexaview Technologies.

Inside AI Edge

Why this book?

Boardrooms were stuck in a false binary: modernize everything or fall behind. As the book notes, six out of ten major transformation initiatives fail to deliver their promised value. AI Edge replaces "Should we modernize?" with "Which systems, when, at what pace, and with which architecture?"

Two key insights.

1. Risk-adjusted value mapping. Modernization is a capital allocation decision, not a technology decision. Leaders compare two concrete, risk-weighted scenarios: the true cost of keeping a system, including the 40 to 60 percent of hidden costs most organizations miss, and the realistic cost of changing it.

2. AI changes the modernization math. AI makes intelligent maintenance a deliberate strategy. It can document systems nobody understands, map buried business logic and generate regression tests, so enterprises extract more value from legacy while they transform.

Who should read it?

CTOs, CIOs, CFOs and board members who decide where modernization money goes, and engineering leaders keeping legacy alive while building the next platform. It does not sell a tool. It teaches a way to think.

Availability

AI Edge: Transform and Maintain Legacy, A Strategic Guide for CXOs, Technology, and Business Leaders is available on Amazon in Kindle and print editions.

About

Ankit Agarwal

Ankit Agarwal is a 6x founder, Forbes Business Council member, and Founder of Hexaview Technologies, where he currently serves as CTO & Chief AI Officer. With over 25 years in the software industry and advanced training in Agentic AI from MIT and IIT Madras, Ankit bridges the gap between legacy systems and the “Agent-First” future. An Inc. 5000 entrepreneur and author of 12+ research papers, his work focuses on Agentic Managed Services and organizational transformation. He is also the inventor behind patent-pending work in AI-driven SDLC, reimagining how enterprise software is designed, built and maintained. His book, AI Edge: Transform & Maintain Your Legacy, provides the blueprint for maintaining and transforming legacy infrastructure through AI.

Thiyagarajan Maruthavanan (Rajan)

Thiyagarajan “Rajan” Maruthavanan has spent his career building software businesses and thinking about what makes them last. He led product at Intuit, co-founded Upekkha, and now runs Kalmantic Agentic Lab, which works on inference and agent harnesses.

He believes AI companies won’t stay ahead by renting intelligence forever or doing mindless automation. The companies that endure will control more of their infrastructure and build end-to-end systems that reliably turn problems into outcomes.

Kashi KS

Kashi KS is a recognized technologist and 2x founder who leads Product and Research at Kalmantic AI Labs. He translates his hands-on work in AI and agentic systems into books, co-authored with leading voices in the field, that help organizations put AI to work

About Hexaview Technologies

Founded in 2010, Hexaview Technologies is an AI and engineering services firm with 450+ engineers. It helps US enterprises in regulated industries modernize legacy systems, engineer their data, and run production-grade agentic AI. Hexaview is a member of the Claude Partner Network, an OpenAI Select Tier Partner, an AWS Advanced Tier Partner and a Microsoft AI & Data Partner.

As organizations navigate the shift toward unified data and AI platforms, Hexaview has made Microsoft Fabric a strategic focus area, helping financial services, wealth management, fintech, and other regulated enterprises consolidate data, streamline analytics, strengthen governance, and build AI-ready foundations. Learn more at www.hexaviewtech.com.

Media contact

Prateek Prakash

marketing @hexaviewtech.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)