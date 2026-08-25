Hexaware and Ashoka Innovators Partner to Support Social Entrepreneurs in India

Empowering two Ashoka Fellows with financial support, leadership training, and global exposure MUMBAI, India, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), an AI-first digital and IT services company, today announced a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnership with Ashoka Innovators for the Public (India), a non-profit organization that supports leading social entrepreneurs addressing complex societal challenges.

Advertisement

Through the partnership, Hexaware will provide grant support to Ashoka for two social entrepreneurs selected through Ashoka's Fellowship process in India. The fellowship stipends will allow selected Fellows to dedicate their time to developing and expanding sustainable solutions for long-term social change.

Advertisement

Ashoka identifies social entrepreneurs through a rigorous selection process that evaluates the originality of their ideas, entrepreneurial qualities, and potential to address systemic challenges. The Fellowship offers selected Fellows with leadership development, strategic guidance, peer-learning opportunities, and access to a global network of social entrepreneurs and collaborators.

Advertisement

"At Hexaware, we believe businesses have a role to play in contributing to society beyond technology and operations," said Dr. Ramya Kannan, Vice President & Head – CSR, Hexaware. "Through our CSR initiatives, we support efforts that create opportunities and help strengthen communities. Our partnership with Ashoka allows us to stand behind social entrepreneurs who are working to build solutions that benefit people and society." Dr. Shruti Nair, Leader, Ashoka Innovators for the Public, India, said, "We are delighted to partner with Hexaware in supporting social entrepreneurs at pivotal moments in their journeys. The Ashoka Fellowship provides leaders with the freedom, network, and strategic support they need to scale their ideas and create lasting change. Along with these Ashoka Fellows, we hope to strengthen a new generation of changemakers working to build an 'Everyone a Changemaker' world." The collaboration brings together Hexaware's commitment to responsible business practices and Ashoka's experience in advancing social innovation.

About Hexaware Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

Advertisement

About Ashoka Ashoka is one of the largest networks of social entrepreneurs, founded on the belief that the most powerful force for change is an idea in the hands of the right person. Through its Young Changemakers program, Ashoka nurtures a generation of youth who are solving social problems with empathy, creativity, and an entrepreneurial spirit.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)