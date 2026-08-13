Hexaware and upGrad Enterprise Expand Collaboration for Global Enterprise AI Programs

Focused on joint upskilling, experimentation, go-to-market, and enterprise transformation

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MUMBAI, India, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), an AI-first digital and IT services company, and upGrad Enterprise, the Corporate Skilling and Workforce Transformation division of global skilling major upGrad, announced an expanded collaboration to deliver AI skilling and enterprise transformation programs for Hexaware clients worldwide. This initiative is designed to lay the foundation for long-term advancements in AI expertise and workforce transformation.

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The two parties previously teamed up to strengthen AI capabilities across Hexaware's workforce, including enterprise-wide GenAI upskilling and the launch of the Agentic AI Academy–this new initiative builds directly on that foundation. Under the new arrangement, upGrad will become Hexaware's preferred partner for enterprise AI capability development, with both the companies working together on go-to-market initiatives, and client engagement—transitioning the relationship from a vendor-buyer arrangement focused on internal skilling toward a broader global go-to-market alliance.

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Programs for Technical and Business Teams

The portfolio is intended to include:

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• Verticalized AI learning tracks tied to industry use cases in Hexaware sectors

• Role-based Agentic AI programs for technical, business, and corporate functions

• Executive AI Innovation Labs and co-design workshops for C-suite leaders

• An AI-enabled Coding Center of Excellence, co-created AI experimentation environments, AI sandbox experimentation, and sandbox tooling

• Rapid prototyping, build-day formats, components of a joint AI playbook, and custom enterprise transformation programs

Ecosystem Collaboration and Enterprise Outcomes

The programs are designed to support enterprises in scaling their AI business and service lines by upskilling Cloud Architects toward GenAI Architects roles and developers toward AI engineering capabilities. Technical leaders will have the opportunity to learn to design data- and AI-first solutions. At the same time, teams across business functions will apply GenAI tools and low-code autonomous agents to build simple automated workflows and automate multi-step decisions with less dependence on specialist technology teams.

"Enterprise AI programs are increasingly constrained by execution capacity," said R. Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware. "Clients need architecture, engineering, and business teams aligned to a common delivery agenda—a synergy that embeds workforce readiness directly into that strategy."

Hexaware and upGrad Enterprise delivered a three-day AI training program in March this year for executives and senior engineering managers from a major banking client, reflecting the growing demand for enterprise AI capabilities across the financial services sector.

Hexaware and upGrad Enterprise will also work with hyperscalers and AI-native venture partners. Beyond improving engineering outcomes—which aim to deliver Rs 30–40% faster releases, better code quality, and fewer bugs—these combined efforts will support enterprises scale GenAI responsibly with stronger governance while improving productivity and innovation.

"Enterprise skilling has to influence how people make decisions, design solutions, and deliver work," said Arushee Aggarwal, CEO, upGrad Enterprise. "With Hexaware, we can build that rigor into programs spanning executive priorities, engineering practice, and functional adoption."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

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