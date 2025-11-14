Hexaware Appoints Aditya Jayaraman (Adi) as Country Head, India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Iselin [New Jersey]/ London [UK], November 14: Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, announced the appointment of Aditya Jayaraman) as Country Head, India. He will lead Hexaware's India strategy and growth agenda for enterprises and global capability centers (GCCs), under Hexaware's GCC 2.0 framework, working closely with customers and partner ecosystems.

Aditya has 25+ years of experience building and scaling businesses across cloud, consulting, IT, data, and AI/ML. His career spans Bay Area SaaS startups to global tech giants. Most recently, he was the technology leader for AWS's Hi-Tech vertical in North America. Over the course of his career, Aditya has helped 150+ North American Fortune 1000 organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys. He has also co-founded a GenAI startup incubator and now mentors early-stage ventures on ideation, product-market fit, and GTM. Known for his outcome-driven approach, Aditya enables teams to sharpen problem statements and deliver precise business results.

Aditya holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from NIT Trichy, an MBA from IIM Calcutta, and is a CFA charter holder.

"Aditya brings proven global commercial leadership and experience of being a technology transformation partner for dozens of G2000 organizations. Through him, we aim to bring our global capabilities and offerings, partner networks, and renewed energy and focus into what we see as one of the most important markets in the years ahead," said Amrinder Singh, President & Head - EMEA & APAC, Hexaware. "His appointment reinforces our growth focus across Indian enterprises and GCCs."

"The technology landscape and its impact on business are undergoing a tectonic shift. Customers are looking for trusted partners who can not only guide them through this journey but also take ownership of their outcomes. In this milieu, what better company to be part of than one whose goal is to help perfect human intelligence and whose NPS score is 30 points above the industry average?" said Aditya Jayaraman, commenting on his appointment.

As India continues to emerge as one of the most important frontiers of technology transformation globally, Aditya Jayaraman's appointment reinforces Hexaware's commitment to supporting enterprises and GCCs in modernizing legacy data platforms, migrating critical workloads, and scaling AI responsibly with tangible business outcomes.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

