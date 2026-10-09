Hexaware Becomes a Preferred Partner in the Claude Partner Network, Bringing Claude to the Core of Its AI-native Platforms

Multi-year partnership combines Claude powered by Anthropic with Hexaware's Zerovity™ and AgentVerse™ platforms to deliver outcome-based AI services for enterprises

MUMBAI, India, LONDON and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT services and solutions, today announced a multi-year partnership with Anthropic. Under the partnership, Hexaware becomes a Preferred Partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network.

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The partnership brings Claude to the core of two Hexaware platforms: Zerovity™, its AI-native engineering platform, and AgentVerse™, its agent build and governance platform with more than 600 pre-built agents. Hexaware will use Claude to deliver outcome-based services across IT operations and software engineering, as enterprise clients increasingly buy results rather than effort.

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Hexaware has more than 1,100 Claude-certified professionals. Hexaware and Anthropic will work together on go-to-market, joint solution development, and customer deployments, and Hexaware will expand Claude training across its delivery teams.

Clients can engage in two ways:

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• Start with a business outcome: Hexaware's Zero Friction Enterprise™ offerings target technical debt, security vulnerabilities, backlogs, support tickets, process bottlenecks, and license costs.

• Start with the development tools: Clients can connect their development tools directly to the Zerovity™ harness, which applies token optimization and in-built software delivery agents.

The alliance builds on Hexaware's existing relationship with Anthropic, including its authorization to resell Claude through Amazon Bedrock.

"Enterprises are focused on driving business outcomes," said Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head – AI, Hexaware. "We are putting Claude at the heart of Zerovity™ and AgentVerse™, so our clients reach production results faster, at a cost they can plan around."

"Our teams have already certified more than 1,100 people on Claude," said Vinod Chandran, Chief Operating Officer, Hexaware. "As a Preferred Partner, we can take that capability to clients together with Anthropic, from the first proof of value to production at scale."

"Enterprises are putting Claude in the hands of their employees and using it to run many of the systems their business depends on. Many want a partner who can help bring Claude into production and find the highest-value use cases across every team" said Era Sahni, Head of Partnerships – International, Anthropic. "Hexaware's customers already trust them with IT operations and software engineering. That is where much of this work gets done and where Claude can have an outsized impact."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic's Claude family of AI models is widely recognized for its strength in complex reasoning, long-context understanding, agentic workflows, and software development. Its safety-first approach to AI development has made Anthropic a partner of choice for enterprises operating in risk-sensitive, mission-critical, and regulated environments. For more information, visit anthropic.com.

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