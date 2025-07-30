Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon 2025 Ignites Chennai with 6500 Runners

MUMBAI, India, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20, over 6,500 runners participated in the 14th Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon (DRHM) in Chennai, reflecting Hexaware's commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle and giving back to the community.

From first-timers to experienced runners, participants were given months of free, structured training and health guidance to help them prepare. The field spanned 10 km and 21.1 km categories, with runners of all ages and abilities sharing the road, a reminder that Hexaware DRHM is as much about resilience as it is about speed. Uniformed personnel from defense, police, and civic departments also joined the ranks, adding further meaning to the phrase 'run for a cause'.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Thiru Ma. Subramanian, and Hexaware's Ravi Srinivasan (EVP & Global CIO), Krishna Balagurunathan (Chief Mentor &AVP – Early Careers), and Jayakrishnan Unnikrishnan (AVP – Marketing), flagged off the races amid cheers and early morning percussion performances. AIMS-certified and professionally timed, the event gave every runner—from those chasing podiums to those chasing their first finish—a platform that was both challenging and celebratory. Volunteer ploggers patrolled the route to ensure zero waste left behind.

"Hexaware DRHM proves one morning can unite employees, customers, and complete strangers through shared effort," said Nita Nambiar, Chief People Officer, Hexaware. "Running together breaks barriers that even technology cannot address on its own."

Entry fees and donations raised more than INR 45,00,000 supporting prosthetic-limb fittings, rehabilitation for survivors of domestic violence and acid attacks, and programs for people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

"Every kilometer covered today turns into real help for someone who needs it," said Zainab Millwala Master, Race Director, Dream Runners. "With Hexaware's ongoing support, DRHM has grown into a space where community, wellness, and inclusion come together and that's what makes the event special!"

"Hexaware DRHM 2025 is a reflection of our passion for making a real difference through health and wellness. It's a celebration of our shared journey toward healthier lives and a stronger, more connected community," said Nidhi Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware.

Planning for the 15th edition is already underway, with registration set to open in early 2026. Read more about the event here: https://dreamrunners.in/.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/5433492/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

