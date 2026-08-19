Hexaware Introduces Zero Vulnerability as AI Raises the Pressure on Enterprise Remediation

New security offering helps enterprises turn a growing volume of findings into fixes that can be verified in production

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MUMBAI, India, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), an AI-first digital and IT services company, today announced Zero Vulnerability, a cybersecurity offering built for a growing problem facing enterprises. AI is helping vulnerabilities surface faster, while security and engineering teams still have finite capacity to investigate and fix them.

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The Verizon 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report found only 26% of critical Known-Exploited Vulnerabilities were fully remediated last year, down from 38%. Median time to fully resolve them rose from 32 to 43 days. 99% of AI-discovered vulnerabilities still remain unremediated. Zero Vulnerability helps organizations sort through such findings, identify which ones pose the greatest risk, get the right teams working on them sooner, and verify that the vulnerability has been removed in production rather than simply marked as closed.

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Delivered through Zerovity™, Hexaware's AI-led delivery layer, the Zero Vulnerability offering combines its cybersecurity expertise, engineering, AI, and remediation operations across all variants of IT systems, including custom applications, SaaS and PaaS environments, third-party software, and operating systems. The remediation operating platform supports the lifecycle from ingestion and validation through prioritization, routing, fixing, verification, and closure. It works with existing security and workflow tools rather than requiring enterprises to replace them.

"AI is making vulnerability discovery dramatically faster, but enterprise remediation capacity remains finite. Zero Vulnerability is about changing that equation, cutting through the noise, identifying what truly matters, accelerating remediation, and proving that critical exposure has actually been removed. Our objective is simple: make risk fall faster than new findings arrive," said Mohit Vaish, EVP & Business Head – Cybersecurity, Hexaware.

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Hexaware's own evaluation shows why validation is important. Across four detection lanes on production codebases, 334 findings were consolidated, of which 14 were ultimately verified as real. The evaluation also included a developer-validated review of 262 findings and identified a new authentication-bypass weakness that pattern-based rules had missed.

"The work required to remediate a vulnerability depends on where it sits. Custom code, operating systems, third-party products, and SaaS platforms all call for different actions and different ownership. Zero Vulnerability gives teams a consistent way to prioritize and manage that work across the technology estate, while AI helps get each issue to the right action and owner faster," said Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head, Digital IT Operations & AI, Hexaware.

Zero Vulnerability is a key pillar of Hexaware's Zero Friction Enterprise™ and supports its broader approach to continuous exposure reduction, identity-first security, cyber defense, and AI-native security operations.

For more information, visit https://hexaware.com/zero-friction-enterprise/zero-vulnerability/.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

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