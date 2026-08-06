DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Hexaware Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

Hexaware Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:33 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of leading software development companies and security services partners that integrate with Microsoft Security to help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats.

Advertisement

Hexaware's end-to-end security solution for Microsoft Azure & Microsoft 365, listed on the Microsoft Marketplace, helps clients accelerate their Zero Trust journeys with unified Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), identity, and other cloud security capabilities. Built on Microsoft Security technology and powered by Hexaware's Tensai® Security Ops frameworks, it delivers comprehensive security assessment, attack validation, and compliance-focused security analysis while leveraging industry best practices and frameworks. Hexaware's solution was also validated by Microsoft experts, an important step in the MISA membership process.

Advertisement

Girish Ravindran, Executive Vice President - Digital IT Ops, Hexaware said, "Our inclusion in MISA reflects the cybersecurity capabilities we have built with Microsoft to help enterprises strengthen their security posture. This recognition highlights our continued focus on delivering security services that help customers address evolving cyber risks with greater confidence."

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprising the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "Our members, like Hexaware, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

Advertisement

Established in 2018, MISA brings together Microsoft and trusted security partners to strengthen cyber resilience through partner innovation and Microsoft's AI-powered security platform. Learn more at Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more at hexaware.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts