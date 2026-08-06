Hexaware Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of leading software development companies and security services partners that integrate with Microsoft Security to help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats.

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Hexaware's end-to-end security solution for Microsoft Azure & Microsoft 365, listed on the Microsoft Marketplace, helps clients accelerate their Zero Trust journeys with unified Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), identity, and other cloud security capabilities. Built on Microsoft Security technology and powered by Hexaware's Tensai® Security Ops frameworks, it delivers comprehensive security assessment, attack validation, and compliance-focused security analysis while leveraging industry best practices and frameworks. Hexaware's solution was also validated by Microsoft experts, an important step in the MISA membership process.

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Girish Ravindran, Executive Vice President - Digital IT Ops, Hexaware said, "Our inclusion in MISA reflects the cybersecurity capabilities we have built with Microsoft to help enterprises strengthen their security posture. This recognition highlights our continued focus on delivering security services that help customers address evolving cyber risks with greater confidence."

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprising the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "Our members, like Hexaware, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

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Established in 2018, MISA brings together Microsoft and trusted security partners to strengthen cyber resilience through partner innovation and Microsoft's AI-powered security platform. Learn more at Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more at hexaware.com.

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