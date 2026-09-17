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Home / Business / Hexaware Recognized Among TIME's World's Best Companies 2026

Hexaware Recognized Among TIME's World's Best Companies 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 02:07 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), an AI-first digital and IT services company, is among TIME's World's Best Companies 2026. The annual ranking recognizes 1,000 companies worldwide based on three equally weighted dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency.

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TIME and Statista assessed employee satisfaction using survey responses from more than 200,000 employees worldwide, including direct recommendations and evaluations of other employers within their industries. Revenue growth was evaluated using both relative and absolute growth over the past three years, while sustainability transparency covered environmental, social, and governance indicators, including carbon emissions, board diversity, human rights policies, CSR reporting, and compliance guidelines.

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Hexaware's inclusion comes as the company puts its AI-first strategy to work across technology and business operations. Its Zero Friction Enterprise™ approach targets persistent sources of drag, from tech debt and security exposure to backlogs, defects, support demand, and licensing complexity. AI and agentic AI are part of that effort, alongside the data, governance, security, observability, and human expertise needed to use them effectively at scale.

"Being recognized by TIME and Statista is especially significant because the assessment looks at companies through the combined lens of their people, growth, and responsible business practices," said Nidhi Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware. "As Hexaware grows, we are continuing to invest in our people and advance an AI-first approach that helps enterprises reduce friction across technology and operations. This recognition reflects progress across several areas that are important to us as a company."

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About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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