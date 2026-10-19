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Home / Business / HFCL's Q2 net profit jumps over fivefold to Rs 394 crore, revenue rises 144%

HFCL's Q2 net profit jumps over fivefold to Rs 394 crore, revenue rises 144%

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ANI
Updated At : 05:49 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): HFCL Limited on Monday reported a more than fivefold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 394.22 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 71.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, driven by strong revenue growth and improved operating margins.

HFCL is a technology company specialising in optical fibre, telecom equipment, digital connectivity solutions, and defence and aerospace products.

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According to the company's release, consolidated revenue rose 143.62 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,541.79 crore from Rs 1,043.34 crore in Q2 FY26.

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The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 223.55 per cent to Rs 658 crore, while its EBITDA margin expanded to 25.89 per cent from 19.49 per cent a year earlier.

Commenting on the results, HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said, "This is the best-ever quarterly performance in HFCL's history and marks a defining moment in our growth journey."

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The company expects revenue growth of at least 80 per cent in FY27, supported by demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centres and telecom networks.

"Based on current expectations and business visibility, we now expect revenue growth of at least 80% in FY27 over FY26," Nahata said.

HFCL's order book stood at Rs 28,911 crore, providing revenue visibility over the coming years.

"Our order book exceeds Rs 28,900 crore and provides multi-year revenue visibility. Beyond this secured business, we have a strong pipeline of orders at advanced stages," Nahata stated.

The company plans to invest approximately Rs 1,800 crore in expanding optical fibre, cable and preform manufacturing capacity to support future growth.

HFCL also expects its Defence and Aerospace business to become a significant growth driver, with a revenue target of approximately Rs 500 crore in FY27.

"We remain on track towards our aspiration of approximately ₹500 crore of Defence revenue in FY27," Nahata said.

For the first half of FY27, consolidated net profit increased to Rs 639.86 crore from Rs 42.62 crore in the corresponding period last year, while revenue rose 132.81 per cent to Rs 4,456.77 crore.

The company expects its optical fibre connectivity, telecom and defence businesses to drive its next phase of growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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