Hical Technologies Signs MoU with Safran Aerosystems to Explore the creation of a Joint Venture for manufacturing of Complex Rafale Systems in India

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7: Hical Technologies, a Bengaluru-based precision electromechanical manufacturer serving global aerospace and defence platforms, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Safran Aerosystems to explore the creation of a joint venture for the manufacture of complex systems for the Dassault Rafale program in India.

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The proposed joint venture would focus on the production of sophisticated equipment, including complex fluid and fuel systems and related assemblies, for Rafale aircraft delivered under the Make in India initiative. The MoU reflects the growing role of Indian industry in global aerospace and defence supply chains and underscores Safran Aerosystems’ commitment to deepen its collaboration with high-quality private-sector partners in India.

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“This proposed partnership reflects Safran Aerosystems’ continued commitment to India and to the development of its private-sector aerospace ecosystem,” said Joel Berkoukchi, CEO, Fluid & Fuel Systems Division, Safran Aerosystems . “As programmes such as Rafale demand depth, quality and scale in the supply chain, Hical’s expanding capacity – including its new facility in Devanahalli – will be important in supporting the advanced manufacturing requirements for complex fuel and fluid systems and other critical equipment in India.”

The MoU builds on Hical’s growing involvement in the Rafale ecosystem. Hical has already been selected to work directly with Dassault Aviation on control systems for the Rafale programme. The proposed joint venture would create an opportunity for Hical to expand further into complex systems manufacturing, supporting India’s movement up the aerospace value chain under the Make in India initiative.

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The announcement coincides with a major expansion of Hical’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities. The company recently inaugurated its new aerospace manufacturing facility in Devanahalli, near Bengaluru.

This expansion forms part of Hical’s broader strategy to build the scale, capability and manufacturing depth required to support increasingly sophisticated aerospace and defence programmes delivered from India to global customers.

“This MoU marks an important milestone for Hical as we move into more complex systems manufacturing for demanding aerospace platforms such as Rafale. By combining Safran Aerosystems’ technology leadership with Hical’s growing manufacturing footprint in India, we aim to support the Make in India vision and demonstrate that critical aerospace systems can be designed, industrialised and produced competitively in India for the world.” – Yashas Jaiveer, Managing Director, Hical Technologies

About Hical Technologies

Hical Technologies is a Bengaluru-based aerospace and defence manufacturer specialising in high-precision electromechanical systems. A trusted supplier to leading global aerospace and defence OEMs, Hical combines world-class engineering capability with a commitment to quality and reliability. The company plays a central role in India's growing aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and supports India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

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