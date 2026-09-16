HIFFIN G-Flash PRO RGB LED Light brings compact, creative lighting to content creators

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 16: Lighting has become an increasingly important part of photography and video content creation. While cameras capture the details of a scene, controlled lighting can add depth, improve subject separation and help creators establish a particular visual mood.

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For photographers, videographers, YouTubers, influencers, vloggers and short-form content creators , compact lighting solutions are becoming increasingly relevant as more content is produced from home studios, smaller spaces and changing locations.

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The HIFFIN G-Flash PRO RGB LED Light is designed as a compact background and effects light for creators looking to add greater flexibility to their lighting setups. With a power output of 30W RGB and a brightness range between 1% and 100%, the light provides a number of options for adding color and visual effects to photographs and videos using four-colour lighting effects, beam control and 20 GOBO filters .

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Compact design for flexible set-ups

Thanks to its compact design, the G-Flash PRO can be used in different shooting locations without occupying much space. The light is very convenient to use even at home, where you might have a small shooting room.

The light has a 1/4 inch screw mount . The package also includes a silicon grid, which provides additional control over the light. Its compact form also makes repositioning relatively convenient during a shoot. Creators can move the light between background, accent and effects applications depending on the composition they are working with.

RGB brightness control

The G-Flash PRO allows the creators to introduce colour into their photographs and videos and its brightness can be adjusted, giving users control over the intensity of the light depending on the application.

The light can be used as a background source behind a subject, an accent light or an additional source within a multi-light arrangement. In portrait photography, for instance, coloured light can be introduced into the background to create greater visual separation. In product photography, it can be used to add colour and atmosphere around the subject.

For talking-head videos, reels and other short-form content, the light can help creators introduce colour into otherwise simple shooting environments without requiring a large studio setup.

Beam control and GOBO filters

The light also features adjustable beam control which allows the creators to work with the direction and spread of the light according to their setup. Another notable feature of G-Flash PRO is the inclusion of20 GOBO filters . These filters allow creators to introduce different patterns, and lighting effects into a scene, adding another layer of creative control.

For photographers, the GOBO filters can be used to create patterns and textures in portrait backgrounds. Product photographers can experiment with projected patterns around products, while videographers and content creators can use the effects to give backgrounds greater visual character.

The combination of RGB colour, beam control and GOBO filters allows the G-Flash PRO to function as more than a conventional illumination source, giving creators additional options for experimenting with the look of their content.

Applications across photography and content creation

The G-Flash PRO is designed to complement a variety of content creation workflows. For the photographers, it can serve as an accent or background light for portraits and creative photography. The Product photographers can use coloured illumination and GOBO patterns to create more stylised environments around products.

For YouTubers, vloggers and social-media creators, the compact light can be incorporated into talking-head, reels and short-form video setups. Videographers and filmmakers can use the light as an additional source within a broader lighting arrangement, particularly when a scene requires colour or a specific lighting effect.

For the creators, who frequently work from different locations, the portable design and battery-powered operation provide additional flexibility.

Battery operation and ease of use

The G-Flash PRO is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, and supports Type-C charging, features that add convenience for mobile and on-location shoots. The light uses a single-button control system, keeping basic operation straightforward. The wide brightness adjustment range also allows users to make finer changes when the light is being used as an accent, or background source.

A cooling fan is incorporated into the design to support longer periods of operation. The fan is designed to operate relatively quietly, an important consideration for creators recording interviews, talking-head videos and other audio-sensitive content.

The G-Flash PRO is primarily positioned as a background, and effects light rather than a replacement for a conventional primary or key light. This makes it particularly useful as an additional lighting source within an existing setup. A creator can, for example, use a separate key light to illuminate the subject while positioning the G-Flash PRO behind or beside the subject to introduce colour, or patterns.

Pricing and availability:The HIFFIN G-Flash PRO RGB LED Light is available at a promotional price of ₹7,999, against a listed price of ₹10,999.

Website: https://www.hiffin.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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