HiFocus Among India’s Leading Homegrown CCTV Brands by BIS ER-Certified Model Count, Crosses 70+ Models

CHENNAI, India, 13 November 2026: A steady rise in registered models marks HiFocus’s push to become a leading homegrown name in CCTV, AI cameras, and intelligent video search in India.

Indian CCTV company HiFocus, based in Chennai, has crossed 70 CCTV camera models on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) register of cameras complying with the Essential Requirements (ER) for Security. This puts it among India’s leading homegrown CCTV brands by the number of registered models.

Not one approval, but a run of them

The count was built up over months. According to HiFocus’s published model listing, grants under registration R-61006165 arrived on ten separate dates between 20 February and 14 October 2026. The batches covered resolutions from 2MP to 5MP and a mix of bullet, dome and turret formats.

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That pattern matters because BIS registration is granted model by model, not to a brand as a whole. Each addition means a product went through testing and review before it could be listed. A growing register entry therefore shows a manufacturer repeatedly putting its range through the process, not clearing it once.

Why model count is becoming a buying signal

Under MeitY’s Compulsory Registration Order, connected cameras must meet security Essential Requirements before they can be sold in India. For a single-camera purchase, that is a box to tick. For a multi-site project, the question gets harder: will the whole bill of materials stay compliant?

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A school network, a factory or a municipal deployment rarely needs one camera type. It may need a compact dome for corridors, a bullet camera for perimeters and higher-resolution units for entry points. A manufacturer with a deeper registered range lets integrators specify from one brand, which simplifies documentation and tender paperwork.

HiFocus also says a 2026 MeitY circular has simplified the picture. STQC, the testing directorate under MeitY, now issues the security test report against the same Essential Requirements, and that one report serves both registration and government procurement. Tender documents still vary, so buyers should follow the exact wording in each one.

From certified hardware to intelligent video

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The company is not treating compliance as the finish line. HiFocus says its direction is to pair certified cameras with AI-assisted features, including intelligent video search.

The shift reflects what the wider industry is moving toward. Traditional recorders let operators search footage by camera and timestamp, which can mean watching hours of video to find one event. AI-assisted systems aim to let operators search by attributes such as object type, colour or activity, narrowing a review from hours to minutes.

That shift raises the stakes for security. As cameras do more on-device processing and generate more data, the baseline security of the hardware matters more, not less. HiFocus’s view is that certified hardware is the foundation on which analytics should be built.

“Crossing 70 models was never a target we set for its own sake,” said Deepith Jain, National Head, HiFocus. “Our customers run restaurants, schools, factories, institutions, and public sites, and they need different cameras for different spots. A broader certified range means they can stay compliant without compromising on what each location needs.”

“As cameras begin to do more, including helping teams find a particular person or vehicle in footage without scrolling through hours of video, the security of the device itself matters even more. We see certified hardware as the base, with intelligent search built on top of it.”

How to check the claim

HiFocus’s registration is a public record. Buyers can:

1. Open the official BIS registration record for HiFocus.

2. Confirm R-number R-61006165 and the manufacturer, HIFOCUS ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD.

3. Find their exact model under “Models Complying with Essential Requirements for Security” and note its grant date.

The register spells the brand as both “HIFOCUS” and “HI-FOCUS”. Both refer to the same manufacturer. More context is in the company’s overview of its BIS ER and STQC position, and its certified network cameras are listed under IP cameras.

Quick answers

What does BIS ER mean for a CCTV camera?

It means the specific model is registered against the Essential Requirements for Security under India’s Compulsory Registration scheme.

Is every HiFocus camera certified?

No. Certification applies only to listed models, so buyers should match the exact model number on the BIS register.

Where is HiFocus based?

The company designs and assembles its cameras in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

About HiFocus

HiFocus is a Chennai-based Indian manufacturer of CCTV and surveillance solutions for businesses, institutions and infrastructure projects. Its portfolio includes IP cameras, network video recorders, PTZ and ANPR cameras, and networking products. More at hifocuscctv.com.

Media contact: HiFocus Electronics India Pvt Ltd, Chennai | hifocuscctv.com

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