High Flyers 50 GloBiz Awards 2026 Celebrates Global Business Excellence in London

VMPL

London [UK], October 13: The 8th High Flyers 50 GloBiz Awards 2026 was successfully held on 3 October 2026 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, London Heathrow, United Kingdom, bringing together distinguished entrepreneurs, business leaders, professionals and achievers from across the globe for an evening celebrating excellence, innovation, leadership and professional achievement.

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The prestigious awards gala was graced by Subhash V. Thakrar OBE as the Chief Guest, adding distinction to an occasion dedicated to recognising individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective industries and communities.

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Celebrating Global Excellence and Leadership

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The High Flyers 50 GloBiz Awards recognises outstanding entrepreneurs, business leaders, professionals, innovators and organisations for their achievements, leadership and contributions across diverse sectors. The platform aims to celebrate excellence while providing achievers with opportunities for greater visibility, professional recognition and international networking.

The 2026 edition brought together accomplished individuals from the United Kingdom, India, Zambia, Australia and other professional communities, reflecting the international reach and diversity of the High Flyers 50 platform.

The evening featured an awards ceremony, gala dinner, media interactions, live entertainment and networking opportunities, creating a platform for meaningful engagement among business leaders, professionals and distinguished guests.

Recognising the 2026 Award Winners

The High Flyers 50 GloBiz Awards 2026 honoured the following distinguished achievers for their accomplishments and contributions in their respective fields:

* Dr. Narendra Bhati (Zambia) — Africa–India Business Leadership & Development Leader of the Year

* Mr. Rakesh Dua (United Kingdom) — International Business Advisory Excellence Award

* Mr. Rajiv K. Mehta (India) — Visionary Leader of the Decade in Healthcare

* Mr. Shrenik Ghodawat (India) — Visionary Business Leadership Award

* Mr. Prashant K. Mehta (India) — Global Excellence in Healthcare & Philanthropy

* Ms. Marie Melin (United Kingdom) — Global Gospel Music & Community Impact Award

* Mr. Jay Shah (United Kingdom) — Global Financial Technology & Investment Leadership Award

* Mr. Rajesh A. Desai (India) — Excellence in Affordable Housing & Social Development

* Mr. Mohamed Mohamud (United Kingdom) — Distinguished Digital Security & Innovation Award

* Mr. Sunil Rajappan (United Kingdom) — Global Revenue Growth & Business Transformation Award

* Mr. Ashish Nanda (Australia) — Global Industrial Innovation & Engineering Leadership Award

* Mr. Prabhakar Kaza (United Kingdom) — Distinguished Contribution to International Banking

* Ms. Shilpa Chheda (United Kingdom) — Global Professional Services Leadership Award

* Mr. Raj Sandhan (United Kingdom) — Excellence in Health & Beauty Brand Development

* Mr. Anmol Goel (United Kingdom) — Global Venture Capital & Investment Leadership Award

* Ms. Gauri Goswami (United Kingdom) — Global Excellence in International Commercial Law

* Mr. Prayag Joshi (United Kingdom) — Versatile Business Leadership

* Parsh N Lancy (United Kingdom) — Rising Star in Music & Entertainment

* Mr. Anthony Goodwin (United Kingdom) — Global Talent Acquisition Excellence

* Mr. Mahendra Negi (United Kingdom) — Sanatan Sanskriti

* Mr. Onkaar Nijjer (United Kingdom) — Youth Leadership & Mindset Excellence

* Ms. Avneet Nijjer (United Kingdom) — Outstanding Youth Changemaker

* Mr. Anand Korva (United Kingdom) — The Best Videographer

The awardees represent a diverse range of professional backgrounds and achievements, highlighting the importance of entrepreneurial spirit, dedication, innovation and leadership in driving progress across industries.

About High Flyers 50

High Flyers 50 is an international recognition platform dedicated to identifying and celebrating exceptional entrepreneurs, business leaders, professionals, innovators and organisations for their achievements and contributions to their respective fields.

Through its awards, eBooks, digital platforms and international media network, High Flyers 50 seeks to provide distinguished achievers with meaningful recognition, enhanced visibility and opportunities to connect with influential professionals across international markets.

The platform continues to champion excellence and create opportunities for accomplished individuals to share their success stories, strengthen professional networks and gain wider recognition for their contributions.

The successful conclusion of the 8th Annual High Flyers 50 GloBiz Awards 2026 in London marks another milestone for the platform, reaffirming its commitment to celebrating global achievement and bringing together exceptional talent from across borders.

About the Organiser:

Eventinity Ventures UK Ltd is the organiser of the High Flyers 50 GloBiz Awards and other international event initiatives focused on recognition, business networking and industry engagement.

Website: www.eventinityventures.com.

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