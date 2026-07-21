High-Level Russian Technology Delegation Visits AVPL Drone City, Haryana

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Sisai (Haryana) [India], July 21: AVPL International, in association with the Drone Tech Multi-State Cooperative Society Ltd., is proud to host a high-level Russian delegation comprising leading technology and innovation experts at AVPL Drone City, Sisai, Haryana. The visit marks a significant milestone in strengthening India-Russia cooperation in drone technology, advanced manufacturing, research & development, and industrial partnerships.

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The Russian delegation includes Mr. Leonid V. Artemov, Director, Center for Technological Cooperation, Skolkovo Foundation--Russia's premier innovation ecosystem; Mr. Sergey V. Vikharev, President of UITC Consortium, a leading organization driving international technology collaborations; and Mr. Akash Gupta, the official interpreter and India coordinator for the delegation.

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During their visit, the delegation will tour AVPL Drone City's drone manufacturing facility, R&D laboratories, testing infrastructure, and future expansion zones. Strategic discussions will focus on technology transfer, joint manufacturing, research collaboration, investment opportunities, exports, and global market access.

Haryana Government's Vision Driving India's Drone Ecosystem

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The establishment of AVPL Drone City has been made possible through the visionary support of the Government of Haryana.

The project has received ₹58 crore in incentives from the Government of Haryana, reinforcing the state's commitment to developing a world-class ecosystem for drones and emerging technologies.

The foundation stone of Drone City was laid by Shri Nayab Singh Saini, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana, in the presence of Shri Rao Narbir Singh, Hon'ble Minister for Industries & Commerce, Government of Haryana.

The facility was subsequently inaugurated by Shri Krishan Kumar Bedi, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister, Government of Haryana, who also launched the "500 Panchayat - 500 Drone Udhami Initiative", aimed at creating drone entrepreneurs across rural Haryana and generating sustainable livelihoods through emerging technologies.

AVPL International expresses its sincere gratitude to the Department of Foreign Cooperation, Government of Haryana, and the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Haryana, for their continuous support in facilitating international partnerships and positioning Haryana as a preferred destination for global investments.

Employment and Economic Opportunities for Local Communities

The visit is expected to create new opportunities for Sisai and the surrounding villages by attracting global investments in drone manufacturing and advanced technology.

Expansion of Drone City is expected to generate employment in manufacturing, electronics, component production, quality control, research & development, maintenance services, logistics, warehousing, and technical support. It will also strengthen the "1 Panchayat - 1 Drone Udhami" Mission, enabling thousands of rural youth to become drone entrepreneurs while creating a sustainable rural drone service ecosystem.

Open Invitation to India's Drone Industry

AVPL International and the Drone Tech Multi-State Cooperative Society extend an open invitation to Drone OEMs, drone startups, component manufacturers, AI and robotics companies, defence technology firms, universities, research institutions, investors, and innovation partners to become part of India's largest integrated drone ecosystem.

Drone City aims to bring every aspect of the drone industry under one roof--including manufacturing, R&D, testing, certification support, skill development, incubation, component manufacturing, warehousing, exports, startup acceleration, and global technology partnerships--creating a comprehensive ecosystem for the future of drones.

Special Thanks to FICCI and the Government of India

AVPL International extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for facilitating this historic collaboration.

This partnership became possible after AVPL International participated in the FICCI Business Delegation to Russia, which created a platform for meaningful engagement between Indian and Russian technology leaders. Today's visit by the Russian delegation is a direct outcome of those interactions.

AVPL International also expresses its sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for creating a global platform where Indian startups, MSMEs, and innovators are being actively promoted as ambassadors of India's technological capabilities.

Special thanks are extended to Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, whose inclusive vision has enabled startups, MSMEs, industry associations, and chambers of commerce from every state of India to participate in official international business delegations alongside larger enterprises.

This progressive approach is opening global markets for Indian companies, accelerating exports, promoting technology partnerships, and helping Indian innovators compete internationally. It reflects the vision of taking "Make in India" to the global stage while ensuring that businesses of every size receive opportunities to build international collaborations.

Dr. Preet Sandhu, Founder & Managing Director, AVPL International said, "Drone City is not just an industrial project; it is a national mission to build India's most comprehensive drone ecosystem. Our vision is to bring manufacturing, R&D, testing, innovation, startups, skill development, exports, and global collaborations under one roof. We invite every drone manufacturer, startup, technology company, and innovation partner to join this movement. Together, we can position Haryana as a global drone manufacturing hub while creating large-scale employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for local youth and rural India."

"From Village Sisai to the Global Drone Ecosystem."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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