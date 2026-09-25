Highbar Technocrat Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation, Accelerates AI-Led Transformation Across Real Estate and Infrastructure

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 25: Highbar Technocrat marked its 10th anniversary in August 2026, celebrating a decade of driving technology-led transformation across the real estate, mall management, infrastructure, construction, and mobility sectors. Building on this milestone, the company carried strong momentum into September through new customer engagements, successful SAP transformation programs, participation in leading industry platforms, and continued advancement of its AI-powered solutions.

Advertisement

Over the past decade, Highbar has worked closely with organizations to modernize operations, strengthen project governance, improve cost visibility, and enable faster, data-driven decision-making through industry-focused enterprise software and digital solutions. As it enters its next decade, the company is deepening its focus on AI-powered and AI-ready solutions tailored to the evolving needs of real estate, mall management, infrastructure, construction, and mobility businesses.

Advertisement

Highbar AI Intelligence Hub at the Core

At the center of this strategy is the Highbar AI Intelligence Hub, built on SAP data to help organizations transform complex enterprise and market information into clear, actionable insights.

Advertisement

Its capabilities include Competitive Intelligence, Price Trend Intelligence, and AI-powered conversational insights, enabling businesses to monitor market developments, improve operational efficiency, automate decision support, and make more informed strategic choices.

Alongside the Hub, Highbar has introduced purpose-built AI Agents that autonomously handle critical business workflows — from procurement and compliance monitoring to project cost tracking — reducing manual effort and enabling teams to focus on higher-value decisions.

Complementing these agents are AI-powered Dashboards that deliver real-time, role-specific visibility across projects, financials, and operations, enabling leadership teams to act on live data rather than periodic reports. Together, these capabilities are helping organizations move beyond AI experimentation and apply intelligence to practical enterprise use cases.

Strong Momentum Across SAP ERP and RISE with SAP

Highbar's innovation-led growth has been supported by continued momentum across its SAP ERP and cloud transformation portfolio.

The company secured new engagements with Shubhashish Homes and BKJ Airports – Jaipur, while achieving successful RISE with SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud go-lives for Krisala Developers – Pune and Transvolt Mobility – Mumbai.

Highbar also progressed ongoing transformation programs with SHAR Projects – Hyderabad and Capacit'e Infraprojects – Mumbai, while kicking off a RISE with SAP Private Cloud engagement with Mohna Mutha Exports – Chennai, SAP Cloud ERP implementation at Advait Energy Transitions Limited, Ahmedabad and SAP Annual Maintenance Support (AMS) at Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), Chennai.

These engagements reinforce Highbar's domain-led approach to SAP ERP and cloud transformation, with a strong focus on project governance, cost control, procurement, compliance, process integration, and real-time execution visibility.

Strengthening Industry and SAP Ecosystem Engagement

Highbar continued to strengthen its presence across the SAP and industry ecosystem through participation in key technology and sector-focused platforms.

The company participated in SAP Connect Day in Hyderabad and the ET Realty & Beyond – Bengaluru Edition 2026, further engaging with industry leaders and technology decision-makers.

Highbar also took part in The Contech Show by Construction World, held at NESCO, Mumbai, on 19–20 August 2026, where the team showcased its SAP solutions, SAP AI capabilities, and intelligent dashboards for the construction and infrastructure sector.

On 11 September 2026, Highbar Technocrat participated as a Platinum Partner at SAP NOW AI Tour New Delhi, held at Pullman Hotel, New Delhi. The event brought together more than 2,100 attendees from across the SAP and enterprise ecosystem.

Highbar hosted an EC&O Breakout Room featuring expert sessions and discussions around real-world transformation priorities. The sessions included a dedicated showcase on SAP Business AI & Joule alongside Highbar AI, highlighting the role of AI-led solutions in improving enterprise decision-making, operational visibility, and business outcomes.

Highbar also moderated an industry leadership panel on digital transformation and AI adoption, featuring Balpreet Singh, General Manager – DLF, Dr. Vijay Chaudhary, CIO - House of Shubhashish & BKJ Airports and Vishwa Gupta, Director – Finance, Marketing & HR - JCL Infra.

The discussion brought together perspectives on enterprise transformation, cloud adoption, AI-led decision-making, and the evolving role of intelligent technologies across real estate and infrastructure businesses.

On the same day, Highbar also participated as a partner at Construction Week India 2026, held at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, further strengthening its engagement with leaders from the construction and infrastructure ecosystem.

Looking Ahead: Business Enterprises of Tomorrow

Building on this momentum, Highbar will participate as a sponsor at Business Enterprises of Tomorrow, an event organized by Dun & Bradstreet, on 29th September 2026 at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.

At the event, Highbar will showcase its Highbar AI and SAP solutions, highlighting how intelligent, data-driven technologies can support transformation across asset-intensive enterprises.

Entering the Next Decade with Business AI at the Core

With over ten years of industry experience behind it, Highbar is entering a new phase of growth centered on Business AI, SAP AI, automation, advanced analytics, intelligent dashboards, and industry-specific digital solutions.

The company plans to continue investing in technology, domain expertise, and customer-focused innovation while helping organizations become more agile, intelligent, efficient, and future-ready.

About Highbar

Highbar Technocrat is a technology solutions company delivering SAP, AI, software, and digital transformation solutions for the real estate, mall management, infrastructure, construction, and mobility sectors.

Combining deep domain expertise with modern technologies, Highbar helps organizations streamline operations, strengthen governance, improve efficiency, enhance business visibility, and build more connected, data-driven, and AI-enabled enterprises.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)