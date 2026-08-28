DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Higher crude, weak rupee could intensify India's inflation, money-market pressures: Emkay

Higher crude, weak rupee could intensify India's inflation, money-market pressures: Emkay

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:23 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): A combination of elevated crude oil prices and a weakening rupee could intensify inflationary pressures in India and weigh on domestic money-market conditions if the conflict in West Asia leads to prolonged disruptions in global oil supplies, according to Emkay Wealth Management.

Advertisement

In its latest Navigator report on Brent crude, Emkay said the impact of the conflict on oil-importing economies could extend beyond higher crude prices, with currency weakness potentially amplifying the pressure on the domestic economy.

Advertisement

"For India, the risk is not limited to higher crude prices," said Dr Joseph Thomas, Head of Research at Emkay Wealth Management, adding that a weaker rupee alongside elevated oil prices could magnify the domestic impact.

Advertisement

The report said it would be premature to assume that the impact of the conflict on oil prices would necessarily be transitory, as uncertainty over the duration of hostilities and restoration of normal supply routes continues.

Brent crude had surged from around USD 75 a barrel to nearly USD 98 following renewed hostilities before moderating as statements indicating the possibility of diplomatic progress emerged. However, uncertainty over a sustained ceasefire continues to keep the oil market volatile.

Advertisement

Emkay identified disruption to the Strait of Hormuz as a key risk, given that roughly 20 per cent of global oil flows pass through the route. It also flagged the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as other critical transportation routes where disruption could add pressure on global oil supply chains.

The report said crude prices are likely to remain sensitive in the near term to the intensity and duration of the conflict, developments around ceasefire negotiations and the speed at which normal supply channels are restored.

However, Emkay sees a different force emerging over the medium to long term. It said global oil supply is expected to grow at a relatively faster pace than demand, which could put downward pressure on crude prices once geopolitical risks ease and supply routes normalise.

According to the report, a quick resolution to the conflict could help contain the impact on crude prices, while prolonged disruptions could keep oil elevated and increase pressure on inflation and economic growth. Oil markets will remain particularly sensitive to ceasefire negotiations, security of shipping routes, inventories and changes in production and exports, it added.

At the time of filing this report on Friday, Brent crude futures were trading at around USD 88.29 a barrel, down about 0.3 per cent for the session. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts