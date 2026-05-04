Highness Microelectronics Ltd Signs Strategic Alliance MoU with Axiom Manufacturing, USA

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4: Highness Microelectronics Ltd (BSE - SME: 544741), has entered into a Strategic Alliance Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Axiom Manufacturing, a company incorporated under the laws of the United States of America, having its principal place of business at Richardson, Texas, USA.

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The MoU was executed on May 1, 2026 and outlines a framework for exploring potential areas of collaboration between the two parties.

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Scope of Collaboration

The parties may explore collaboration in the following areas:

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1. Technical Collaboration

-Advanced electronics architecture

-Design workflows

-Engineering execution and related activities

2. Manufacturing Synergy

India Fulfillment:

-Potential utilization of Highness Microelectronics Ltd's manufacturing capabilities, including SMT, COG, and FOG production lines, for projects in India and Asia-Pacific markets.

United States Fulfillment:

-Potential utilization of Axiom Manufacturing's U.S.-based facilities and design capabilities for servicing customers in North and South America.

3. Resource Sharing

-Sharing of technical expertise, infrastructure, and capabilities

-Technical training, process guidance, and workflow support, subject to mutual agreement

Strategic Impact

-Global Market Access: Provides a pathway to serve customers across North and South America through Axiom's U.S.-based presence

-China+1 Opportunity: Strengthens Highness's positioning as an alternative manufacturing partner within global supply chain diversification trends

-Entry into High-Value Segments: Enhances exposure to sectors such as defence, aerospace, and SATCOM

-Capability Enhancement: Combines Axiom's advanced PCB design expertise with Highness's manufacturing capabilities

Management Perspective

Mr. Gaurav Manjul Kejriwal, Managing Director & CEO, Highness Microelectronics Ltd, said:

"The execution of this MoU with Axiom Manufacturing marks a significant step in our strategy to expand our global presence. By combining Axiom's advanced design capabilities and U.S. manufacturing infrastructure with our growing manufacturing base in India, we aim to explore opportunities that enhance our technological capabilities and access to international markets.

This collaboration provides a platform to evaluate synergies that could support our long-term growth and strengthen our positioning in high-value electronics segments."

About Highness Microelectronics Limited

Highness Microelectronics Limited is a vertically integrated company specializing in the design, development, integration, assembly, and manufacturing of digital imaging solutions. With strong in-house capabilities built over two decades, it delivers high-quality, durable, and commercially viable products across Defence & Aerospace, Railways, Healthcare, and Industrial Automation, while competing with global leaders as the only Indian manufacturer of certain display solutions.

About Axiom Manufacturing

Axiom Mannufacturing has 34 years of experience in offering customized and seasoned circuit boards for various industry segments. The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards (PCBs), catering to niche sectors such as communication, satellite (SATCOM), and defense & aerospace, supported by strong engineering capabilities and a global customer base.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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