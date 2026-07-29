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Home / Business / Highway Infrastructure Limited Receives IVR BBB+/Stable Credit Rating from Infomerics

Highway Infrastructure Limited Receives IVR BBB+/Stable Credit Rating from Infomerics

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ANI
Updated At : 11:28 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29: Highway Infrastructure ("HIL"), an integrated infrastructure development and management company with strong capabilities across Toll Operations, EPC Infrastructure and Real estate, is pleased to announce that Infomerics Valuation and Rating Limited has assigned a Long-Term Rating of IVR BBB+/Stable and a Short-Term Rating of IVR A2 for the Company's bank loan facilities aggregating Rs. 200.88 crore.

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The rating reflects HIL's credibility as a growing infrastructure platform, supported by sound capital structure and strong order book. The Stable Outlook further underscores the Company's growth visibility over the medium term, backed by ongoing project execution and its ability to secure new orders.

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Speaking on the development, Mr. Arun Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Highway Infrastructure Limited said, "We are pleased to receive the IVR BBB+/Stable rating from Infomerics, which reflects the strength of our business model, established execution capabilities and improving financial profile. The rating reflects our stronger balance sheet and robust order book across toll collection and EPC business.

Our focus remains on timely execution, efficient working capital management and strengthening our presence across key infrastructure segments. With a strong order book and expanding opportunities in India's road and infrastructure sector, we remain well positioned to create long-term value for all stakeholders."

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About Highway Infrastructure Limited

Incorporated in 2006, Highway Infrastructure Ltd is a leading infrastructure development and management company with diversified operations across tollways collection, EPC projects, and real estate. Operating across 12 states and 1 Union Territory, the company leverages advanced technology for efficient toll operations and high-quality project execution. Guided by an experienced leadership team led by Mr. Arun Kumar Jain, Highway Infrastructure has built a strong track record of project delivery and operational excellence. With a robust order book and a growing project pipeline, the company is strategically positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in India's infrastructure and urban transport sectors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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