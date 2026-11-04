Highway Infrastructure Limited wins its biggest-ever civil construction contract worth Rs. 198.31 crore from CPWD; order book surges to Rs. 1,776.19 crore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Highway Infrastructure Limited has secured a significant domestic contract worth ₹198.31 crore (₹198,30,99,984) from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the planning, designing and construction of residential and non-residential infrastructure under Phase I of the establishment of the CISF 12th Reserve Battalion at Village Jamunia Talab, District Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.

The project will be executed on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode-I basis, with a stipulated execution period of two years. The scope of work includes the development of residential and non-residential infrastructure required for the establishment of the CISF 12th Reserve Battalion.

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The contract marks a significant milestone for Highway Infrastructure Limited and ranks among the largest civil construction orders secured by the Company since its incorporation. With this addition, the Company's total order book stands at ₹1,776.19 crore as on October 31, 2026, reflecting its growing project portfolio and strengthening presence in the infrastructure development sector.

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Commenting on the development, Anoop Agarwal, Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer, Highway Infrastructure Limited said, "This order is an encouraging development for the Company as we continue to expand our presence across the infrastructure and civil construction segments. Undertaking a project of this scale for CPWD further broadens our experience in executing critical government infrastructure assignments. Our growing order book of ₹1,776.19 crore reflects the business opportunities we have been able to secure and the direction in which the Company is progressing. Going forward, we aim to build on this momentum by strengthening our project execution capabilities, expanding our participation in larger infrastructure projects and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

The project highlights the Company's capabilities in undertaking large-scale infrastructure assignments involving planning, designing and construction. It also provides an opportunity for the Company to further strengthen its experience in executing substantial government infrastructure projects, particularly those involving comprehensive EPC-based development.

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With this significant order, Highway Infrastructure Limited continues to expand its business operations and diversify its project portfolio. The Company remains focused on leveraging its execution capabilities, maintaining quality standards and delivering projects within stipulated timelines while pursuing sustainable long-term growth opportunities in India's infrastructure sector.

According to company information, Highway Infrastructure Limited is engaged in infrastructure development and related business activities. The Company continues to focus on expanding its project portfolio, strengthening its execution capabilities and pursuing opportunities across India's growing infrastructure sector. (ANI)

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