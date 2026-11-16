Highway Infrastructure reports 130 percent revenue growth in Q2 FY27 and 177 percent EBITDA rise with 810 percent PAT growth QoQ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Highway Infrastructure Limited (BSE: 544477 | NSE: HILINFRA), an integrated infrastructure company engaged in Tollway Collection, EPC Infrastructure and Real Estate Development, has announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹217.38 crore in Q2 FY27, registering a growth of 129.9% compared to ₹94.57 crore in Q2 FY26. For H1 FY27, revenue from operations increased by 152.1% to ₹520.66 crore.

Despite the sequential moderation in revenue, the company recorded a significant improvement in profitability during the quarter. EBITDA increased to ₹13.38 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹4.82 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 177.3% QoQ. EBITDA margin also improved substantially to 6.15% from 1.59% in the preceding quarter, reflecting an expansion of 4.56 percentage points.

Profit After Tax (PAT) witnessed a strong sequential improvement, increasing to ₹9.73 crore in Q2 FY27 compared to ₹1.07 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 809.4 % QoQ. PAT margin improved to 4.47% from 0.35% in Q1 FY27, an expansion of 4.12 percentage points.

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On a year-on-year basis, PAT increased by 0.6% compared to ₹9.67 crore in Q2 FY26, while EBITDA stood at ₹13.38 crore against ₹13.73 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Consolidated Financial Performance

Revenue stood at ₹217.38 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹303.28 crore in Q1 FY27 and ₹94.57 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a decline of 28.3% QoQ and a growth of 129.9% YoY.

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EBITDA stood at ₹13.38 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹4.82 crore in Q1 FY27 and ₹13.73 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 177.3% QoQ and a decline of 2.5% YoY.

EBITDA Margin stood at 6.15% in Q2 FY27, compared to 1.59% in Q1 FY27 and 14.52% in Q2 FY26, reflecting an increase of 4.56 percentage points QoQ and a decline of 8.36 percentage points YoY.

PAT stood at ₹9.73 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹1.07 crore in Q1 FY27 and ₹9.67 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 809.35% QoQ and 0.62% YoY.

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PAT Margin stood at 4.47% in Q2 FY27, compared to 0.35% in Q1 FY27 and 10.23% in Q2 FY26, reflecting an increase of 4.12 percentage points QoQ and a decline of 5.75 percentage points YoY.

EBITDA is profit before exceptional items and tax, plus finance costs and depreciation.

EBITDA margin & PAT margin are on revenue from operations.

Shareholders Approve Preferential Issue of Up to ₹49.82 Crore

In another significant corporate development, the shareholders of Highway Infrastructure Limited have approved the company's proposed preferential issue of up to 1 crore fully convertible warrants aggregating up to ₹49.82 crore to members of the Promoter and Promoter Group.

The proposed warrants are priced at ₹49.82 per warrant, with each warrant carrying the entitlement to convert into one equity share of the company having a face value of ₹5 each. The issue structure provides for an upfront payment of 25% of the issue price, with the remaining 75% payable at the time of conversion, which is exercisable within 18 months from the date of allotment.

The capital-raising initiative is aimed at strengthening the company's financial position and supporting its future business expansion plans, while also reflecting the continued commitment of the promoter group towards the company's long-term growth.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the company's performance, Anoop Agarwal, Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer of Highway Infrastructure Limited said:

"Q2 FY27 reflects a significant improvement in our profitability on a sequential basis, with EBITDA increasing by 177% and Profit After Tax growing by 813% compared to the preceding quarter. The improvement in EBITDA and PAT margins during the quarter reflects a positive movement in our operating performance.

We have also recorded strong revenue growth on a year-on-year basis, with Q2 revenue increasing by 130% to ₹217.38 crore and H1 revenue growing by 152% to ₹520.66 crore. This demonstrates the scale of our business operations and the opportunities emerging across our infrastructure segments.

The approval of the preferential issue by our shareholders marks another important milestone for the company. We believe this development will support our broader strategic objectives as we continue to focus on strengthening our business operations, pursuing new opportunities and creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.

Going forward, we remain focused on leveraging our experience across Tollway Collection, EPC Infrastructure and Real Estate Development to strengthen our market presence and build on our growth potential." (ANI)

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