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Home / Business / HiLITE Group Partners with Desapex to Set a New Standard for Digital Construction in Keralam

HiLITE Group Partners with Desapex to Set a New Standard for Digital Construction in Keralam

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PTI
Updated At : 05:47 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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HiLITE Group, a trusted name in real estate development, has long stood for quality, architectural excellence, and lasting value across Keralam. With landmark residential towers, integrated township, commercial developments, and ventures across retail, hospitality, education, and healthcare, HiLITE has played a significant role in shaping the built landscape of Keralam. The Group is now working towards an ambitious goal of delivering 50 million square feet of built space across Keralam by 2030, while strengthening the systems and processes needed to support this growth.

To power this ambition, HiLITE has partnered with Desapex, a specialist EPCM firm with deep expertise in construction process transformation. With offices in Bengaluru and Stockholm, and experience across some of India's most demanding real estate and infrastructure programmes, Desapex brings together international perspectives and on-ground delivery capabilities across design, construction, and operations.

Through this engagement, Desapex will embed ISO 19650-aligned BIM standards across HiLITE’s design, modelling, drawing, and quantification workflows, ensuring every team, every consultant, and every project operates with the same precision and clarity.

It marks a significant step in HiLITE’s efforts to strengthen its construction processes as it continues to expand its presence across Keralam.

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(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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