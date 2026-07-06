NewsVoir

Advertisement

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], July 6: HiLITE Group marked the commencement of its latest project, YOO Hub Trivandrum, at Technopark Phase III with a grand groundbreaking ceremony. As part of the Group's expanding portfolio of developments across the state, this Rs. 300-crore project is set to completely redefine Kerala's technology infrastructure, generating approximately 5,000 direct employment opportunities and significantly boosting the state's digital economy. P. K. Kunhalikutty, Minister for Industries, IT & AI performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the project along with other dignitaries.

Advertisement

"The ground breaking ceremony of HiLITE Group's 'YOO HUB Trivandrum' marks another significant milestone in Kerala's journey as a leading destination for technology and innovation. India's first branded IT workspace, developed in collaboration with 'YOO' at Technopark, reflects the confidence of global brands in our state. This project will create over 5,000 quality jobs and further strengthen Kerala's IT and AI ecosystem. I congratulate HiLITE Group on this landmark initiative and wish them every success," said P. K. Kunhalikutty, Minister for Industries, IT & AI.

Advertisement

"YOO Hub Trivandrum represents our commitment to creating world-class infrastructure that empowers businesses, attracts global investment, and generates meaningful employment. Through our partnership with YOO and IWG, we are proud to introduce India's first branded IT Park, reinforcing Kerala's emergence as a leading destination for technology, innovation and enterprise. This is not just a building--it is an investment in the future of our state," said P. Sulaiman, Chairman, HiLITE Group.

"The ground breaking ceremony of HiLITE Group's 'YOO HUB Trivandrum' marks a momentous step forward for Kerala's IT ecosystem. This addition of 5.37 lakh square feet of premium Grade-A IT space comes at a highly opportune time when market demand is at an all-time high," said Sandip Kumar IAS, CEO, Technopark.

Advertisement

"IT is the most promising and crucial sector in Kerala. We have incredible talent and the right human resources, but what we truly lack is premium infrastructure or multinational companies to establish their presence here, Grade-A spaces that meet the standards they demand must be available. At HiLITE, our core mission is to bridge this gap and provide exactly what global businesses look for," said Ajil Muhammed, CEO of HiLITE Group.

"We're delighted to partner with HiLITE on YOO Hub Trivandrum, bringing YOO's design philosophy to Kerala's IT ecosystem, with IWG operating the business club at its heart. India's technology corridors deserve workplaces designed to the same standard as the world's best and we're proud to see ground broken today on a development that puts people, design and the way they work at the centre of it," - John Hitchcox, Chairman, YOO.

"It's been a privilege to bring YOO together with HiLITE and IWG on YOO Hub Trivandrum -- a project that sets a new benchmark for branded workplaces in India,"- Badal Saboo, YOO Associate.

Developed in exclusive collaboration with YOO and IWG, YOO Hub Trivandrum marks a significant milestone in the evolution of premium workspaces. It is India's first YOO-branded IT Park and the first IT project globally under the YOO brand, bringing the company's internationally acclaimed luxury design philosophy into the technology infrastructure sector for the first time. The collaboration also brings IWG's global expertise in flexible and hybrid workspaces, creating a future-ready business destination designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

Spread across approximately 5.37 lakh sq. ft. over 1.88 acres, the development will feature a configuration of a Basement, Ground Floor, two dedicated parking floors, and 15 premium office floors. This world-class commercial ecosystem is meticulously engineered to attract multinational corporations, Global Capability Centres, established technology companies, research institutions, and emerging digital enterprises.

In addition to its economic and design milestones, the project sets a new standard for sustainable development in the region. YOO Hub Trivandrum has already received the prestigious LEED v4.1 BD+C (Building Design and Construction): Core and Shell pre-certification Platinum level. This represents the highest level of technical appreciation and environmental evaluation from the U.S. Green Building Council.

The event was attended by P. K. Kunhalikutty, Minister for Industries, IT & AI, P. M. A. Sameer, MLA, Thirurangadi, Seeram Sambasiva Rao IAS, Special Secretary, Electronics & Information Technology Department, Sandip Kumar IAS, CEO, Technopark, Santosh Babu IAS, Managing Director, KSITIL, Santhosh Koshy, Managing Director, KINFRA, Col. Sanjeev Nair (Retd.), Former CEO, Technopark, P. Sulaiman, Chairman, HiLITE Group, Ajil Muhammed, CEO, HiLITE Group, Shafeeq P, CEO, HiLITE Properties.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)